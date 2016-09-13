Montcalm County commissioners hear the latest on budget investigation

STANTON — The Montcalm County Board of Commissioners heard the initial findings of three financial, legal and consulting firms Monday regarding the county’s concerning budget situation.

You could almost hear commissioners and the standing room only audience trying to do the math in their heads.

Montcalm County expenses have overshot revenues by an average of $2 million per year for at least the last four years, causing the county to go through nearly $9 million in the general fund and the delinquent tax fund, according to a report by Municipal Financial Consultants Inc. (MFCI). The county spent $1.5 million in savings in 2012, $2.3 million in 2013, $2.5 million in 2014 and $2.3 million in 2015.

In August, commissioners approved hiring Clark Hill PLC in Detroit for legal services, Municipal Financial Consultants Inc. in Detroit and Rehmann Robson of Troy for accounting services to investigate what exactly went wrong, and when, and who or what is to blame.

On Monday, officials from those three firms presented some of their findings so far. They listed four causes for how the county arrived at its present day situation:

• Eight years of general fund operating losses from 2008 to date.

• Budgeting revenue over-optimistically in 2013, 2014 and 2015. The actual amount of revenue was substantially less than what had been projected for the general fund.

• Not adjusting spending to match revenue. Montcalm County has stayed under budget in the general fund over the last three years, but less revenue was coming in than anticipated.

Rehmann official Stephen Blann compared this to a person budgeting $100 per week for groceries, only spending $90 that week and then learning your pay had been cut to $75 per week but still congratulating yourself for staying under budget with groceries.

• Not monitoring the cumulative effect on the general fund.

Montcalm County has had budget deficits for 12 of the last 13 years dating back to 2002. Another problem was, at some point, county officials stopped amending fiscal year budgets according to the final audited results, resulting in a loss in excess of available fund balance.

Officials studied county funds two ways: Fund balance and cash balance. As of Sept. 30, 2015:

• Six funds had a deficit fund balance: General fund ($282,549), Commission on Aging ($48,175), Friend of the Court ($37,139), Equipment Purchase & Replacement ($5,552), Cemetery ($2,194) and Office Equipment Pool ($2,154).

• Six funds had a deficit cash balance: General fund ($1,138,052), Child Care ($202,330), Friend of the Court ($102,164), Commission on Aging ($79,986), Parks & Rec ($5,366) and Office Equipment Pool ($2,154).

“It’s a violation of Michigan law for any individual fund to go into a deficit,” Blann noted.

As a consequence of repeated budget deficits, the county has not had sufficient cash on hand to make its actuarially determined contributions to the defined benefit pension plan, leaving a balance due of $806,943 as of Aug. 31, 2016.

Moving forward, the county must adopt a balanced budget for fiscal year 2017; eliminate existing deficits; replenish cash and repay interfund borrowing; and rebuild the fund balance to recommended levels (approximately $2.4 million, which will likely take several years).

Commissioners will need to make at least $1.5 million in cuts for the 2017 fiscal year; however that number could be as much as $2 million. Blann couldn’t give commissioners an exact figure Monday as adjustments still need to be made and books need to be closed for the 2016 fiscal year.

Officials recommended commissioners adopt new budgetary policies, including quarterly reviews of revenue with corresponding adjustments to expense budgets as needed, and completely monthly financial statements presented to the board to track cash balances, revenues and expenses.

Blann said 2007 was the last time the county’s fund balance was in good shape.

“It didn’t happen overnight, it happened gradually,” Blann said. “Most of the damage has been done in the last eight years.”

Board of Commissioners Chairman Patrick Q. Carr asked John Axe of MCFI whether anyone was to blame for commissioners not hearing annual audit reports from the county’s former auditing firm Abraham & Gaffney for the past decade. Montcalm County didn’t renew its contract with Abraham & Gaffney this summer.

Chris Hyzer, who previously worked as a senior auditor for Abraham & Gaffney, was hired as county controller-administrator in 2007. He stepped down from that job last spring to work as finance director/treasurer of the city of Ionia.

Hyzer did not return messages seeking comment for this story, and he deleted his Facebook and Twitter accounts on Monday or over the weekend.

“Your former auditor indicated that it was at the request of your former controller that they not meet with you,” Axe replied in answer to Carr’s question. “They had indicated to your former controller that they wanted a meeting to go over the audited numbers with the board, and your controller told them that was not necessary and that he would take care of that.”

Gisela Peek of Greenville addressed commissioners during public comment Monday. She told commissioners they should give up their compensation for the next eight years to help make things right.

“I would like to see commissioners invite Chris (Hyzer) to explain the mess he left you with and to advise constituents how you all could have been so irresponsible in keeping track of the budget,” Peek said. “It is beyond me that all you commissioners had no idea about it and it is a huge surprise. I do hope there are going to be consequences for the former controller.”

A handful of county officials will meet with Clark Hill, MFCI and Rehmann officials on Thursday in Lansing to continue discussing the budget, where to make cuts and the process of borrowing needed funds for the future.

Commissioners will have a special full board meeting at 1 p.m. Monday in Stanton, followed by their regular full board meeting on Sept. 26, when the fiscal year 2017 budget must be approved.