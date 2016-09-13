Rain doesn’t dampen music festival’s joyful spirit (PHOTOS and VIDEO)

REMUS — As Cyd Gaffield of Six Lakes and Pat Kidwell of Vestaburg enjoyed Saturday’s Wheatland Music Festival, a graceful woman with long blue and purple hair dance and spun to the music in the air.

Suddenly, much to Gaffield’s surprise, the woman removed a wreath of flowers from her hair and placed the wreath atop Gaffield’s head. The dancing woman then slipped away into the crowd before Gaffield could thank her.

As evening approached, Gaffield and Kidwell were reminiscing about the happy incident when Gaffield spotted a woman with blue and purple hair.

“There she is!” she exclaimed, and jumping up from her chair, Gaffield ran between rows of lawn chairs to track down her benefactor.

The dancing woman turned out to be Nancy Quickering of South Haven, and Gaffield was able to thank her for her impulsive and generous gesture.

“You made my weekend,” a beaming Gaffield told Quickering.

“My pleasure,” Quickering replied. “Happy Wheatland!”

The easy friendship that sprang up between all three women was indicative of countless random moments of happiness at the 43rd annual Wheatland Music Festival, long known for creating an atmosphere of joyful camaraderie.

Even sporadic showers couldn’t stop the fun, as festivalgoers simply danced in the rain, or took shelter underneath tents or on the dance stage as the music played on.

This year’s festival boasted storied American roots band Asleep At The Wheel as the headlining act, along with an eclectic line-up of other bands, such as The Cactus Blossoms, featuring the heartbreaking harmonies of Minnesota brothers Page Burkhum and Jack Torrey; the old-school harmonies of the Gibson Brothers, featuring Eric and Leigh Gibson who grew up together on a dairy farm in New York; the harmonica and blues-heavy Charlie Musselwhite Band; the energetic Bruce Daigrepont Cajun Band from New Orleans; and Adonis Puentes and the Voice of Cuba Orchestra, which had the audience dancing with every joyful song.

Gaffield and Kidwell, both retired teachers, have been attending the festival for three years and 10 years, respectively. The two women became friends while participating in a swimming aerobics class in Edmore.

“I love the music, I love the artists,” Kidwell said. “I do a lot of my Christmas shopping here. We like to eat here too, to support the local farmers and restaurants.”

“I love the music and I love the people watching,” Gaffield added. “This is absolutely the best place to do people watching. I’ve been having the time of my life. I’ve got stories to tell forever.”

Up on Kids Hill, friendships were also being formed amid activities of creating homemade tambourines, fancy hats and customized canvas bags and digging for treasure in piles of sawdust.

Tara Merlo of Chicago, Ill., has roots in Michigan and has been coming to Wheatland for about 15 years. Her daughter, Savannah, 5, has been attending the festival with her for the last four years.

Savannah made a friend in Joshua Ellis, 9, of Sheridan, on Friday and the two youngsters spent the rest of the weekend playing together on Kids Hill.

“We love Wheatland because it’s amazing music and an amazing community,” Tara Merlo said. “There’s not many places where everybody helps each other and everybody is so friendly. It’s those old-fashioned values.”

Savannah Merlo said her favorite part of the festival was face painting and “fun stuff” in general.

“I like the music,” Ellis added, “but I don’t like to sit and listen to the music … I like to listen to the music while I’m playing.”