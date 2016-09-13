Tri County earns solid 6-1 win over Reed City

PIERSON TOWNSHIP — Though their coach was missing from the game, the Tri County Vikings’ offense surely wasn’t, as the soccer team earned its second win of the season with a solid 6-1 victory over Reed City Monday.

Last week, Vikings head coach Zach Ingles stepped down from the position, according to Tri County athletic director Phil Butler. Butler said Ingles wanted to focus more on the basketball program and his family. Since last week, Vikings’ junior varsity coach Don Lagunas, who has been with the program for eight years, has taken over.

“We appreciate Coach Ingles for the time he has put in to our soccer program,” Butler said. “We talked about Don Lagunas taking over the varsity program before so it was something that we were planning anyway.”

The Central State Activities Association match-up against Reed City was Lagunas’ third game at the helm, and he couldn’t have been prouder of how well his team played.

“This game is probably the best game we had, especially with our touches,” Lagunas said. “We still need to work on better touches and getting better at controlling the ball. We’re working hard, but we still have a lot of work to do.”

The Vikings opened up the game’s scoring on a goal by Ian Kerslake at the 36:40 mark, who snuck the ball in the corner of the net, however, Reed City’s Ethan Maddox answered right back for the Coyotes, knocking in a similar kick past Vikings goal keeper Chase Jelinski.

Jelinski wouldn’t see many more shots on goal after that, as the Vikings offense took control of the ball from there.

The Vikings would take the lead for good on a Landen Powell goal at the 26:35 mark in the first half, followed by another goal by Bryce Ruppert nine minutes later.

Just before the half, Austin Nagelhout knocked a corner kick at Coyotes goal keeper Silas Schultz that slipped between his legs, but the senior goal keeper was able to recover before it went into the net.

The Vikings didn’t take long to score again once the second half was underway. Kerslake scored his second goal at the 38:52 mark, effectively putting the game out of reach.

Vikings senior center Miguel Lagunas continued the Vikings offensive output, knocking in a long shot for a goal at the 26:36 mark, giving the Vikings a 5-1 lead. Lucas Prater would finish out the Vikings’s scoring with a goal with 2:06 minutes remaining in the game.

Miguel Lagunas, the son of Don Lagunas, was happy with the team’s communication against Reed City.

“We always want to keep talking, to try and get into (the other team’s) heads,” he said. “We’ve really improved on our talking. It’s important because it makes them know we’re going to be there at every step during the game.”

The younger Lagunas said, with a smile, it’s been interesting having his father as the head coach now.

“He runs me the most it seems,” he laughed.

Like his father, Miguel Lagunas believes the Vikings are improving in their passing, but the team still needs to get better at it.

“Today we just played good ball, passed really good, and kept the game going,” he said. “We still need to improve on quicker passes and less touches on the ball, too.”

The Vikings has a toal of 32 shots on goal to the Coyotes’ 11. Jordan Olson led the Vikings with eight shots on goal. He also got an assist. Other Vikings who recorded assists were Ludek Cizinsky (2), Powell and Lagunas (1).

Tri County’s next game is on the road against Lakeview at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.