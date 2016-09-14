Funeral Notices for Sept. 14, 2016

Today

Donna J. Slock — Noon, Stanton First Congregational Church, Stanton. (Simpson Family Funeral Homes, Sheridan)

Thursday

Robert Kenton Throop — 11 a.m, Vestaburg Church of Christ. (Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Riverdale)

Saturday

Elizabeth “Betty” Krzywda — Memorial visitation, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Elizabeth “Betty” Krzywda, 97

GREENVILLE — Elizabeth “Betty” Krzywda, 97, of Greenville, died Sunday. A memorial visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, with a burial to follow at Rest Haven Memory Gardens in Belding. Memories and condolences may sent via www.hurstfh.com.