Grant hands Central Montcalm first loss of 2016 in four games

STANTON — In a match that will likely determine who wins the Central State Activities Association Gold Division champion, Grant’s volleyball team came away with a win.

The Tigers beat the Central Montcalm Green Hornets in four games Tuesday night, 25-13, 25-20, 21-25, 25-13.

Grant (15-7-1, 2-0), an honorable mention in the Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association Class B poll, handed the Hornets (10-1, 1-1) their first loss of the season.

“Grant’s a very talented program,” said Central co-coach Haley Dawe, who along with Amy Tasker is coaching the team after John Johnson resigned two weeks ago for what Tasker said was personal reasons. “There were times we played really well and there were times when our feet were just stuck. I think our footwork and communication, if we improve on that it would be a different ball game.”

The Tigers used two different 7-2 runs to open games. The first came in the opener and the Hornets never recovered.

The second came in the fourth game and the same scenario happened.

“Our team is really confident in what we’re doing,” Grant coach Tricia Schuitema said. “We were excited and ready to play. It was a good game.”

After trailing the second game 11-7 Grant went on a 14-4 run to win.

But things changed in the third game, Tasker noted.

“I think the girls (Central) got a little confidence back and got the momentum back,” she said. “There was a change in momentum in that match. The girls started to convert some things and their intensity increased.”

Schuitema noted she mixed up her lineup in the third game, but went back to her normal lineup in the fourth game.

“In our fourth set we went back to our same lineup,” she said. “You can definitely tell when they’re comfortable in the lineup that their in, but it’s good to get them a little bit out of their comfort zone and learn to play through chaos or learn to play through a little bit of different.”

“I’m really proud of the girls,” Tasker said. “I don’t think they ever just stopped fighting. I don’t think they said, ‘Yup, we’re done.’ They’re a never-say-die group of girls. I think we saw that (Tuesday night).”

Bree Brasington led Central with 15 kills while Jenna Switzer dished out 38 assissts.

Grant got 17 kills from sophomore middle hitter Kylie Patton. Sierra Schuitema had 61 assists, 21 digs and three aces for the Tigers.

Central’s next action will be at a school assembly at Lakeview this Friday at 1 p.m.