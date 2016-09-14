Greenville Public Schools look at security, facilities upgrades

GREENVILLE — The infrastructure for Greenville Public Schools could be getting an upgrade.

During a regular meeting of the Board of Education Monday evening, Chief Operations Officer Korie Crawford and former Greenville Public Safety Sgt. Gary Valentine made a presentation to the board on the proposed Strategic Plan for District Infrastructure Improvement.

A committee was formed to the develop the plan, and in doing so, three goals were specified, as well as several recommendations about how to meet each of those goals in the coming months.

The goals included a plan that GPS would implement standardized district security practices across all buildings that are consistent with best safety practices, would provide innovative learning environments for stakeholders to support student achievement both internally and externally — such as furnishings, playgrounds, lighting, and roofs — and create a sustainable plan for maintaining, updating, replacing and keeping district infrastructure in excellent condition.

Valentine said he participated in a district-wide tour and “found some things that stood out.”

One of the recommendations to upgrade the security throughout the district includes implementing a badge system in all of the buildings. Members of staff would be expected to wear a badge during work hours as well as any visitors to the schools.

“If there’s a policy in place that mandates wearing of badges, students can identify someone who shouldn’t be there and can escort them to the office to sign in or notify an adult,” he said.

Another recommendation to upgrade the security for the district would be to implement a buzz-in system for all of the school buildings.

Currently the elementary schools operate with a buzz-in system at the front doors complete with a camera for school staff members in the office to see who’s at the door.

The committee recommended that the buzz-in system be implemented at the middle school and high school.

The committee also recommended that a survey of the grounds be conducted at the various buildings and that fencing be installed to ensure that unauthorized people are kept out and students are kept in.

Along with that, the committee recommended that safety glass be installed in all of the entryways at the schools. Valentine said the glass in the entryways of the buildings could potentially be breeched during a shooting or lockdown situation, but safety glass will be more difficult to breech.

Related to entryways, Valentine said the front entrance of Cedar Crest Elementary School could use some revamping.

“Someone could potentially be buzzed into the front entrance and have full access to the school without checking in at the main office,” he said.

Differentiation between student and staff parking passes was another recommendation for upgrading security, to make it easier to identify cars that don’t belong.

To address the second goal, of creating an innovative learning environment for stakeholders to support learning, the committee recommended upgrading things such as climate control in the buildings and more moveable furniture that encourages collaboration. Part of that recommendation includes educating parents on the different ways the district can use technology, updated furnishings, playgrounds and facilities to support student achievement.

Crawford told the board that the committee also recommends having an architectural firm visit the school district to evaluate the buildings and complete a needs assessment so the district can function as efficiently as possible.

As the potential plan would include upgrading buildings and furnishings, a funding source would need to be secured through a possible bond or sinking fund.

Crawford said more time and thought will be devoted to achieving that after the board officially approves the plan moving forward.

To create a more sustainable plan for updating and maintaining equipment, the committee recommended drafting a replacement schedule for equipment and systems. The committee also recommended the creation of a facilities committee that would meet twice annually to evaluate life cycles of equipment, flooring, playing fields, technology, roofing and parking lots, to determine cost implications.

The final recommendation is to analyze the district footprint and evaluate that the district and staff structure is constructed to meet the needs of student enrollment.

“Do we need to purchase land (to expand)? Do we have the number of staff we need to support students? If we were to look at the need to open another center, what would that look like?” Crawford asked openly.

Crawford went on to say that the district’s goal is to teach students “21st century skills,” which would require “21st century equipment.”

“We want to provide functional things that take achievement to the next level,” she said.

The discussion about infrastructure was only informational during the meeting, but Board President Janet Ralph did ask fellow board members if they had any significant reservations about anything regarding the upgrades as the plan will go up for a vote at the October board meeting.

While none of the board indicated any glaring issues with the plan, Vice President Norice Rasmussen made a point to clarify that, if the board decides they don’t want to go through with changing anything following a needs assessment from an architectural firm, that the assessment won’t cost anything.

To this, Ralph said it would only cost time, not funding.

If the plan to upgrade infrastructure goes forward, the committee will begin work on trying to secure funds in January of 2017.

