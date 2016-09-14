IN BRIEF: Lakeview holds design charrette

LAKEVIEW — Village President Ed Winter, new Airport Manager Clark Newell, Village Manger Jake Eckholm, DDA members and Lakeview residents gathered at Tamarack District Library Wednesday night to discuss potential ideas for lakeshore development in downtown Lakeview.

Prein and Newhof, a design and environmental engineering firm based in West Michigan, hosted the design meeting. They had several tables laid out with maps of downtown Lakeview, tracing paper, cut out symbols and pencils for participants to illustrate their ideas.

Participants were able to physically map out ideas for development of the downtown area. Some ideas included fishing access, docks, boat launches and plane/boat refueling stations.

Kimberly Jongsma of Prein and Newhof encouraged participants to think of the future and what they wanted in the decades to come.

Prein and Newhof took inventory of all the ideas presented the charrette to work with and find solutions and ideas to meet Lakeview’s needs.