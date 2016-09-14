JUST IN: Crystal Township renews automatic mutual aid agreement with Carson City

CRYSTAL TOWNSHIP — Members of the Crystal Township Board voted unanimously Wednesday evening to approve its annual automatic mutual aid agreement with Carson City.

According to the agreement, the Crystal Township Fire Department and Carson City Fire Department shall respond simultaneously to all situations requiring the need of a fire department, including structure fires in residential, commercial, recreational and rural properties.

The boundary of the agreement includes all of Crystal Township and Carson City, as well as Bloomer Township, which borders Crystal Township and encompasses Carson City.

The agreement also stipulates that there will be no reimbursement for costs for either department.