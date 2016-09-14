Lakeview fire department to purchase DPW building

LAKEVIEW — The Department of Public Works will soon be moving into a new building.

But before the department makes the transition, the building will have to be moved from Lakeview Airport-Griffith Field to North Street.

The Department of Environmental Quality donated the building, a pole barn, to the Village of Lakeview, which will be turned over to the DPW.

“It’s feasible to move the building and upgrade,” Village Manager Jake Eckholm said.

The DPW and fire department currently share one building, and the Lakeview District Fire Board recently voted unanimously to offer to buy the DPW’s half of the building on Park Drive for $80,000 and cover closing costs.

With the purchase, the fire department will acquire three additional bays. Currently they are operating out of five bays.

“This benefits the fire department in the sense that they are getting very tight on space with their vehicle and equipment needs and their area of coverage is continuing to increase,” Eckholm said. “The village would like to consolidate our operations to one space for cost and efficiency savings, so it is a good partnership between the fire district and Lakeview.”

Lakeview District Fire Department has outgrown the five bays it currently uses, and according to several council members, all of the fire department’s vehicles will fit in the the entire building with the additional three bays.

Along with paying $80,000 for the building, the fire department has offered to help the village move the building to its new location.

“This is something we’ve been working on for 15 years,” Lakeview President Ed Winter said.

The agreement also allows six months for the DPW to move over materials during the transition. The fire department agreed to keep the department’s long-term records in the loft for free.

The new DPW building is about 28 feet by 14 feet in size. The upgrades will include an office, break room and bathroom, which will fulfill OSHA requirements.

Eckholm expects to be able to cover the cost with the money the fire department is offering and from the materials that are currently in the pole barn, some of which can sold as scrap.

He said moving the materials inside the pole barn will be the largest part of the project.

On Monday evening the Village Council voted unanimously to accept the offer and move the DPW to the new location.

Eckholm plans on finalizing the purchase agreement and setting a closing date before his last day as village manager on Sept. 23, when he will leave for his new position as city manager of Muskegon Heights.

“From there the village will have six months to consolidate its equipment and property on the site, build out our new office space and make the move,” Eckholm said. “I would anticipate it being complete in late spring 2017.”