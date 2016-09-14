New memorial baseball field being discussed at Carson City-Crystal

CARSON CITY — Dec. 7, 1941, served as a day that thrust the United States into a war in which thousands of Americans sacrificed their lives so we could live free today.

After the bombing of Pearl Harbor on that date, young soldiers such as Private First Class Rolland J. Hill — a Carson City farm boy who could best be described as a bit of a class clown with a deep passion for baseball — were summoned to fight overseas.

Carson City-Crystal Athletic Director Devon Pringle took it upon himself to learn of Hill’s history, and now he wants to honor him as prominently as possible.

“A few short months after that, right here next to the school, a local kid puts on an orange bow-tie with white polka dots on it, puts on his baseball uniform, and he goes right over here and throws a no-hitter,” Pringle said during Monday evening’s Board of Education meeting. “He was a practical joker, so he always wore that bow tie under his uniform.”

Some time after throwing that no-hitter, Hill found himself in the U.S. Army, where he gave his life fighting in battle at St. Laurent-Sur-Mer, France.

“Along with a lot of other young men, he gets on a landing ship — a local Carson City farm kid heads onto Omaha Beach — and he survived that day and moved inland against the Nazis to free Europe,” Pringle said. “Unfortunately, a few weeks later, he lost his life in the battle of (St. Laurent-Sur-Mer), where he still resides today with 9,000 of his comrades.”

In telling Hill’s story, Pringle then brought forth an idea that he believes would go a long way in honoring his memory, while also benefiting the sport of baseball at Carson City-Crystal.

“This leads us into what we’d like to do to honor that young man, and doing it through a baseball facility — Rolland Hill Field at Veterans Park,” Pringle said.

Pringle painted a vision that would include the construction of a new baseball field, to be built in place of a current dilapidated field located across from St. Mary’s Church and west of Community Field, north of the high school.

“We have a vision of bringing baseball back into town, we think it’s something that would be great for the baseball program, and that includes things we’d like to do for the softball facility,” he said.

The “field of dreams,” as Pringle affectionally called it, is only in the discussion stages at this point, but based on conversations between members of the community, he believes the idea will eventually come to fruition.

“We haven’t moved any dirt yet,” Pringle said. “It started out as one or two dreamers, then four or five, and now five or ten. We can see that it can physically happen.”

Pringle said he would also like to incorporate unique esthetics to the field, such as moving home plate so the wind hits batters from behind, and having closer outfield fences with a maximum distance of 330 feet at center field, and 300 feet at the foul poles.

“We’re talking about (building) a hitter’s ballpark, we could bring the home run back to baseball,” he said. “Having a short field is kind of fun, and we could go with a (unique) feature in the outfield, a “Rolland Hill Corner,” the “Blue Monster” or something unique to Carson City.”

Community member Gary Sweet, who lives nearby the site of the proposed field, said he’d love to see varsity baseball return closer to the school.

“It’s my hometown, it’s in my neighborhood, it’s just a great idea for the community and I think it would be good for the program,” he said. “It’s pretty exciting. They’ve got a field there that’s gone dormant with an infield that’s full of weeds and dugouts that are falling apart. I think we can envision turning it into a very unique baseball field.”

Currently, games played at Carson City-Crystal are played at the varsity field, but that field is located to the northeast of the school and off of the main campus.

Players and spectators are required to drive to the field, and the surrounding area is often muddy and wet.

Pringle said that field has been used for multiple decades, and has served the school well, but believes it’s time for a change, to bring a sense of popularity back to the sport. Upon constructing a new field, that field could be used as a junior varsity practice field.

“Bob Naumann is a guy who did a lot of work on that field, and it’s not a knock against his work, because that field has served us for 20 years,” he said. “It’s a great field, but it’s in a terrible location. We have an opportunity here to maybe do something better.

“If we don’t start dreaming, it will never happen,” he said. “We’d like it to happen in as many as three years, but it could take five, or even 10 years.”

Sweet said he believes the community support will be showcased strongly once fundraising efforts begin.

“It’s going to take some money, but we won’t be using school money,” he said. “We built the football field in the mid 1980s with mostly community support. It can be done.”

Superintendent Kevin Murphy said such a field would likely require funds to come from the private sector.

“With our $11 million bond, we stayed away from putting any funds into athletics,” he said. “No (financial) commitments have been asked from the board. When they are, that would have to come from the district’s general fund, and community support.”

Murphy said a new field closer to the school would likely create a boost for the sport at the school.

“We don’t get the attendance that we should because it’s off campus, it doesn’t inspire the students to go to games,” he said.