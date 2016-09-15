Eckholm has final meetings as shared manger

After two years of managing a pair of municipalities, Jake Eckholm had his final meetings in Lakeview on Monday and Stanton on Tuesday.

His last day as shared city manager is Sept. 23. Both municipalities had to make a decision on what to do in his absence.

Monday night, the village of Lakeview decided it wanted to continue the shared services, and referenced City, Village and Township Revenue Sharing (CVTRS), which according to Trustee Dave Lund was one of the reasons they decided to arrange.

CVTRS is part of Public Act 63 and promotes accountability and transparency, consolidation of services and employee compensation.

“You don’t get anything extra for sharing services, but they encourage and look for it,” Eckholm said. “They will withhold money if you break rules. We don’t get extra revenue for services, but can take away money for not (consolidating services.)”

On Tuesday night, Eckholm brought the issue to Stanton Board of Commissioners and recommended continuing the shared agreement.

“I think Stanton could be a full-time position, but I think with the right candidate it’s a really good arrangement,” Eckholm said.

Commissioner Larry Peterson will be the presumptive mayor of Stanton as he is running unopposed in November. He was not at Tuesday night’s meeting, but Eckholm and Mayor Monica Tissue-Daws said they talked to him and he was in favor continuing the arrangement.

“I don’t see any reason to change,” Commissioner Ken Burris said.

Job opening to be posted

With Lakeview and Stanton agreeing to continue sharing a city manager, the municipalities will post the job opening to the Michigan Municipalities League website (www.mml.org) by the end of the week.

Eckholm recommended posting a job opening similar to the one he applied to in 2014 with a salary around and keeping it on the website for a month with around an $81,000 yearly salary.

In addition to the job posting, Lakeview and Stanton will each put together a committee to proceed in choosing a new manager.

Burris, Commissioner Karl Yoder and Commissioner Lewis Corwin voiced their desire to be a part of the committee.

“I think it’s really important that the new mayor (Larry Peterson) be on committee,” Burris said.

Eckholm said people have approached him with interest in the job. Michael Van Kleeck, of Stanton, said at Tuesday’s meeting he would be interested in the position.

Eckholm told both municipality boards the job requires a certain person to effectively do the job. Whomever takes over the position will need to maintain working relationships and trust, have time management skills and be dedicated.

“Anyone can come in and keep the lights on, but if you want positive outcomes you have to put in the work do the research,” Eckholm said.

Lakeview Village President Ed Winter said he was hoping for an event better candidate pool than when they hired Eckholm.

Police Chief Darin Dood spoke highly of Eckholm and said the next manager should be progressive-minded, like Eckholm.

“At the department head standpoint, I’ve been here through the last few managers, and having a young manager who has a progressive mindset to move Lakeview forward has been good for the community,” Dood said. “If we get someone who just wants a retirement type job and just wants to keep Lakeview existing, we’re going to fall off the map. If we think of everything that has happened in Jake and James (Freed’s) time, we have been propelled forward.”

Eckholm recommended Dood serve as interim manager of Lakeview.

Dood will be handling the day-to-day things that may come up, such as citizen complaints or spending needs as well as any extreme situations that may arise.

Dood was appointed also to fulfill Lakeview’s dual signature requirement for bills and paychecks. Right now, Winter and Village Clerk Pamela Main have authority to sign those documents. However, Winter will be out of the country for three weeks and Dood will be the dual signer in his absence.

“I’m not doing Jake’s job,” Dood said. “I’m just here to manage the day-to-day stuff and be there in case something comes up.”

Communities looking to grow

Lakeview and Stanton have had two managers since 2008. Freed was the manager of both municipalities from 2008 to May 2014.

Lakeview council members voiced concerns about creating a revolving door of village managers, but after discussion, the council ultimately decided it would be better for the community to keep being propelled forward by new managers every few years than stuck with someone who doesn’t want to continue growing Lakeview.

“One of the biggest things we looked when we hired (Jake) was who was willing to grow the community. Our appetite was for growth,” Lund said.

In Stanton, the concern was on how to quickly and smoothly transition to a new manager.

“I agree with (continuing the shared manager), but I would like to see a firm plan or timetable or both with how to proceed with the process I would like to know how to go through the names, know when to recommend names, etc.,” Yoder said. “I don’t want to drag it on. I want to make sure we’re held accountable and keep moving. We have vital ongoing projects. We have an expeditious need for a city manager.”

Stanton resident Ray Holloway suggested making sure there was information on ongoing projects left for commissioners to give to Eckholm’s successor.

The city commissioners also went over Eckholm’s year review, which Mayor Tissue-Daws said was “unfortunately also an exit review.” Eckholm received a high score of 4.25, on a scale of 1-5, which is above average.

Several community members praised Eckholm for how he managed the municipalities and reiterated the desire to have another ambitious city manager.

“I’m confident of a smooth transition,” Eckholm said. “If they are the caliber of employee I hope you are looking to hire, they should have no problem.”

“I’ve told you personally, and now I want to declare it publicly: I’m the only one who voted against you coming, but I have been pleased with your vision for city, public performance,” Yoder said. “And, I wish you the best.”

Eckholm will be leaving Lakeview and Stanton to serve as Muskegon Height’s city manager, but he will be back in Montcalm County for the hearing of Lakeview’s annexation of parts of Cato Township on Oct. 24.