Funeral Notices for Sept. 15, 2016

Today

Robert Kenton Throop — 11 a.m, Vestaburg Church of Christ. (Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Riverdale)

Saturday

Elizabeth “Betty” Krzywda — Memorial visitation, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

 

Kevin B. Carbonelli, 55

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Kevin B. Carbonelli, 55, died Sunday. Services will be Saturday at the Lakeview Community Church in Tarpon Springs, Fla., with a celebration of his life to be held in Greenville at a date to be determined.

