IN BRIEF: GACF working to make “greater impact” on community

GREENVILLE — During Thursday’s Coalition of Greater Greenville meeting, guest presenter Alison Barberi, President of the Greenville Area Community Foundation, updated members of the coalition on the current actions of the foundation.

According to Barberi, the foundation contracted with consultant Patrice Martin to help with immediate interest in impactful grant-making, and is now prepared to vote on a proposal focused on making improvements within the foundation.

After 25 of serving the greater Greenville community, the board spent time evaluating its processes, including grant-making strategies.

Barberi said after several months of evaluating, the Foundation will make a decision on a “three-pronged proposal” designed to make grant-making more impactful “in a variety of ways.”

The foundation board meets Monday, and expects to make a decision on whether or not to accept the proposal.