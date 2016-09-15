Lakeview take best-of-5 series to the brink before falling to Hesperia

LAKEVIEW — Losing is never fun, but for Ashley Martz’s Lakeview Wildcats volleyball team, its close loss to the Hesperia Panthers in a five-game series Wednesday was a needed learning lesson.

In Martz’s first year as coach last year, winning was problematic, so much so the Wildcats went winless last year. This year, however, Martz is seeing major improvement and the ever-so-important wins. The loss to Hesperia, however, may prove more valuable than the win.

The Wildcats came out hot in the first game, leading the whole way to a 25-20 win and looking like the favorite between the two teams. However, the Panthers took the next two matches, 25-18 and 25-16.

Game four went back and forth until the Wildcats started pulling away, taking the lead for good after breaking the tie at 19-19, eventually winning the match, 25-18.

In the final game, Hesperia jumped out to a 5-1 lead, but an ace by senior Ashton Cooper and a big block at net by sophomore Ciarra Magnuson helped Lakeview tie the match at 7-7 in a game that goes to 15.

The two teams swapped points until the Panthers took the lead for good at 10-9 and were able to take advantage of some Lakeview errors to win the match, 15-11, winning the series 3-2.

Martz said though the loss was tough, it will be a needed learning lesson.

“I feel like my girls did a good job of coming back from being down two sets in the fourth game,” she said. “Our defense made the biggest difference in that game. They went all out and started going after the ball.”

Errors were the Wildcats’ downfall against Hesperia, which Martz said is what her young team needs to learn the most as the season moves on.

“We need to be more disciplined in our errors game,” Martz said. “Also, we can’t go strong and then get relaxed. We have to be strong the whole set.”

Magnuson, who had many key blocks in the game, firing up her teammates, agreed her team has to keep the momentum going throughout the game.

“We started letting things go that we weren’t in the beginning and we shouldn’t have,” Magnuson said. “We needed to stay strong the whole time.”

Magnuson believes the team has improved tremendously since last year, her first year on varsity, and communicating to one another has been one reason why.

“Our communication is better, even if it’s not always showing,” she said. “We’re working as a team much better.”

As the season plays out, Martz is hoping her young Wildcats draw in the needed on-court experience and start turning close losses to close, hard-fought wins.

“I think our league is really strong,” Martz said about the Central State Activities Association conference. “I think this team this year has a drive to want to win more than anything. We are just inexperienced on the volleyball court on how to pull it out in tough games, truthfully. It’s just about being put in those moments and working through them.”

Statistics for the game were not available before press time.

Lakeview will play against Central Montcalm in its next game, which is at 1 p.m. Friday.