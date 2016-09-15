Parkers named grand marshals of Howard City Harvest Festival

HOWARD CITY — Al and Judy Parker will preside over the 14th annual Howard City Harvest Festival on Saturday. They will ride in the grand parade at 1 p.m. and judge the scarecrow making contest in Ensley Park at 4:15 p.m.

Harvest Festival Queen Bridgette Pollaski will also ride in Saturday’s parade along with her court. First Runner-up Hannah Ringler dropped out shortly after the pageant in mid-August, so Second Runner-up Hannah Gomessen was named first runner-up and fourth participant Keshia Aho-Minnema was named second runner-up. Lauren Senn is the Harvest Festival princess.

Al Parker graduated from Greenville High School in 1964 and Michigan State University in 1968. He was hired by Tri County Area Schools in 1968. He worked 36 years at Tri County teaching classes at the middle school and high school and coaching basketball, football and track. He also worked as Tri County’s athletic director from 1982 until retiring in 2004.

After retiring in 2004, he worked four more years in the athletic department on a part-time basis, has been an assistant varsity football coach for the past seven years and continues to be involved in the track program.

Al was named Athletic Director of the Year in 1996. He was honored again in 1998 when was inducted into the Michigan High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame. He has served on numerous league and statewide athletic committees throughout the years.

Judy Parker graduated from Carson City-Crystal High School in 1964 and Lansing Community College in 1966. She worked for 16 years at Sand Lake Elementary School as a parapro and six years at Tri County High School as secretary, before retiring in 2006. Judy currently serves as secretary for the Friends of the Library at the Timothy C. Hauenstein Reynolds Township Library and has worked as an election inspector for several years in Reynolds Township.

The Parkers were married in December 1966, making this year their 50th wedding anniversary. Their children are David and Molly of Plymouth and Aaron and Marie of Woodbury, Minn. They also have five grandchildren, Ben, 15, Andy, 13, Isobelle, 12, Laura Kate, 10, and Natalia, 9.

The Parkers moved to Howard City in 1973 after living in Sand Lake for five years. They are members of Grace Community Church in Howard City, where Al serves on the leadership team and where Judy has served in children ministries.

The Parkers said they are honored to serve as this year’s grand marshals.

“The Howard City Harvest Festival Committee is honored to have Al and Judy as our grand marshals of the 14th annual celebration,” said Harvest Festival Chairwoman Cheryl Scott. “We appreciate all the years of community service they both have donated and continue to donate to this community.”