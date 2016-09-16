Conversation on Stanton tree removal remains controversial

STANTON — Trees across Montcalm County are beginning to change, with apples maturing and leaves on the tips of trees starting to transform to their fall colors.

However, the controversy about whether the Bradford pear trees along Camburn Street in downtown Stanton will come come down has not changed.

Stanton residents Don Smucker, Michael Van Kleeck and former Judge Charles Miel all defended the trees at Stanton’s City Commission meeting Tuesday night.

Miel brought pictures of the Bradford pear trees in bloom in spring and talked about how they add to the downtown district.

He also disputed an idea brought up at a previous City Commission meeting that downtown Stanton shouldn’t have trees because businesses like Meijer and Walmart don’t have trees.

“They do have some trees,” Miel said. “But they have a different strategy than downtown Stanton.”

Smucker, once the director of the MSU Montcalm Extension, said he has experience with trees and thinks the trees are in good health.

One of the concerns about the trees is the mess the dropped pomes leave on the ground in front of businesses.

“Several years ago, the council tried to apply a spray to prevent the fruit,” Smucker said. “It didn’t work, but maybe there are other ways to knock the buds down. I like those trees.”

Van Kleeck lives on Camburn Street and said he hasn’t noticed a problem with the pomes.

“Anything that can be picked up and tracked in, you’d think it would happen to me,” he said. “My wife is in a wheelchair. Not being able to take wheels off, if there was nothing to be tracked, it would get tracked into my house.”

Van Kleeck likes the appearance of the trees and what they do to downtown Stanton.

Commissioner Ken Burris and Stanton resident Ray Holloway are still in favor of removing the trees.

“I still think it would be best for the trees to go,” Holloway said. “If I get a new pair of shoes, I’m not going to walk on the sidewalk with the mess.”

Holloway also mentioned thinking of hiring an arborist or professional to trim the trees.

“The trees should have never been planted,” Burris said. “They weren’t supposed to bear fruit in the original plan. No matter how much you prune and trim, you’re never going to be able to make some of these trees look pretty.”

Stanton sought three bids to remove the trees, but according to City Manager Jake Eckholm, the bids were too expensive and didn’t include a replacement plan.

Eckholm recommended tabling the issue and reaching out to specific business owners who had issues with the trees to find a solution.

“I don’t see why healthy trees should be removed on tax-payer dollars,” Eckholm said.