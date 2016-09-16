Creative juices flow at Lakeview design meeting

LAKEVIEW — The scene of the Tamarack Room at Tamarack District Library looked more like an art class than a design meeting Wednesday night.

Prein and Newhof, a design and engineering firm from Grand Rapids, held a design charrette — a meeting where all the stakeholders get together to brainstorm and find solutions for problems or issues — and provided participants with pens, pencils, markers, cut-out symbols, wax sticks, putty and a giant map of downtown Lakeview.

Several community members, as well as Lakeview officials, such as Village President Ed Winter, Village Manager Jake Eckholm, Airport Manager Clark Newell and Downtown Development Authority (DDA) members, participated in the event.

Each table had a map of downtown Lakeview with the village-owned lots highlighted. The goal was for participants to explore ways to create connection, activity and identity in Lakeview.

Previous to the charrette, Prein and Newhof conducted a survey to come up with a vision statement for Lakeview.

What they came up with was “to strengthen the Village of Lakeview’s unique small downtown as one that connects residents and visitors to the lake and provides opportunities for on- and off-shore recreation and family activities

Matthew Levandoski was one of the presenters from Prein and Newhof. He showed several images of projects the company had completed and ideas from across the world. The suggestions included boardwalks, docks, fishing areas, farmer’s market designs and much more.

Prein and Newhof had found through their survey that the three most popular ideas were a farmer’s market, boardwalks and boat docking. At the charrette, an addition of fishing docks was a popular suggestion among participants.

“Imagine yourself in a hot air ballon in 25 years. What would you want to see?” Levandoski said.

Eckholm told participants not to worry about the logistics and to just map out what they wanted.

“The sky is the limit,” he said.

For almost two hours, several groups of four or more people bent their heads and worked.

Molly Perusse, DDA member and owner of A Work of Art Studio and Salon, said it felt like being back in school.

Ideas weren’t just focused on the lakeshore. There were also thoughts thrown around about how to make the off-shore part of downtown Lakeview more attractive.

Brenda Fryear, owner of Peddler’s Patch, along with Lakeview resident Sunny McKaig and Perusse, suggested having business-sponsored fixtures, centered on Lakeview High School’s “Wildcat” mascot, outside of businesses for artists to decorate.

“We need to bring Lakeview Wildcat pride back for our kids,” McKaig said.

Kim Jongsma, the other presenter from Prein and Newhof, talked about giving Lakeview a “gateway” into the village, which she explained as something that is iconic to the town.

“St. Louis has the arch. What do you want people to recognize from Lakeview,” she said.

After everyone had ample time to discuss their ideas with their groups, ideas were shared with the entire room.

Newell was in favor of having water plane landings and fueling stations for planes and boats on the lake.

He explained it could be iconic and people would want to come to dinner to watch planes land.

Library Director Hope Nobel suggested finding ways to create enjoyable areas for everyone.

“The community identity should be sharing something with everybody,” she said. “We have a lot of seniors, and our group talked about having things for them and others to sit, watch and enjoy.”

Another popular topic was to have a designated swimming area in Lakeview. Many people reminisced about the old “cow pasture,” a once-popular swimming area.

McKaig suggested implementing a beach called Cow Pasture Beach.

There were several concerns about Lake Drive. Right now, bicyclists, pedestrians and cars use the road.

“Think of it as a shared road instead of thinking of it as exclusive,” Jongsma said. “If everyone plays nice, it is doable. We can implement signs. It is common in the Netherlands and across Europe.”

Other ideas that were discussed at the charter were a fitness trail, a splash pad, wifi hotspots, dog park and downtown beautification.

Previn and Newhof took pictures and documented all the ideas that were presented. Their next steps will be to figure out what the majority wants and start implementing projects.

Eckholm said the DDA and village were excited about the feedback from citizens.

