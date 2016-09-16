Funeral Notices for Sept. 16, 2016

Saturday

James Hulliberger — 2 p.m., Otisco Township Cemetery, Belding. (Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding)

Elizabeth “Betty” Krzywda — Memorial visitation, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Arthur J. “Art” Skiver — 11 a.m., Langeland Family Funeral Homes, Westside Chapel, Kalamazoo.

Monday

Laura A. Roe — 4 p.m, Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding.

James Hulliberger, 74

BELDING — James Hulliberger, 74, of Belding, died Wednesday. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Otisco Township Cemetery, Belding. Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding, has been entrusted with funeral care. Messages of condolence may also be given at www.jffh.com.

Laura A. Roe, 56

BELDING — Laura A. Roe, 56, of Lansing, passed away Thursday. Memorial services will be 4 p.m. Monday at Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding. Visitation will be one hour before the service. A complete obituary will be published on Saturday.

Arthur J. “Art” Skiver, 67

KALAMAZOO — Arthur J. “Art” Skiver, passed away Friday, Sept 9. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Langeland Family Funeral Homes, Westside Chapel, Kalamazoo. For obituary and condolences, see Art’s personalized page at www.langelands.com.