Residents unhappy with process of pursuing Otisco Township Hall addition

OTISCO TOWNSHIP — An architect has drawn up plans for an addition to Otisco Township Hall, but some residents remain unhappy about the process township officials are using.

“I believe this board was putting the horse before the cart,” said Cara Johnson, a township resident and candidate for the open treasurer position on the board. “I’m not necessarily opposed to the addition. I’m opposed to the process.”

During a regular meeting of the township board Tuesday evening, Johnson told board members she was unhappy with the fact that the call for bids on the project wasn’t advertised in the local newspaper and that the board accepted bids before having an official plans for the addition drawn up from an architect.

The board did not vote on anything related to the addition during the meeting but said they would vote when they had confirmation of any changes to the two original bids.

Scheid Construction originally bid $229,300 and J R Wright originally bid $169,888.

Township Supervisor Paul Reeves said he apologizes for the fact that there was no ad in any local newspaper for bids for the project and that he believed there had been ad in the paper. Otherwise, he said, he wouldn’t have insisted there was an ad.

Paul said if the two contractors who have bids in, Scheid Construction Inc. and J R Wright Builders, change their bids based on the plans from the architect then the project would go out for bid again. If not, then the board will choose from the two bids presented to them.

Paul told attendees that Laura Staats, a township resident and member of the Township Hall Addition Building Committee, “did say there could be a change in numbers” and that the building committee would accept a change within reason.

Township resident Jeff Hunter asked the board again why there is a $60,000 difference between the bids. Staats said the building committee is asking for more information for the new bids and will hopefully be able to understand the discrepancy between the two bids.

Paul said the major change from the original plans to the plans received from the architect is the addition of more space in the bathrooms, with one more toilet in the ladies’ restroom and a five-foot radius around the sink as required by law for accessibility.

Local business owner Richard Reeves, who owns the Double R Ranch in Smyrna, attended the meeting and stood to address the board during both sections of public comment.

“The township has no business going into business to compete with my business,” he told the board.

Richard said he was disappointed to learn that one of the selling points for the township hall addition was a suggested lack of affordable venue space for special events.

“The Double R Ranch has space and its own licensing and services for food and alcoholic beverages,” he said. “You might need more office space but you do not need to go into business. You’re here to serve the people, not beat up people in business already.”

Township Clerk Lynda Sower said she has been against the addition from the beginning because she doesn’t believe it’s necessary.

“I took care of the voting problem and found a place for us to vote,” she said. “I see no sense to (needing) office space. You can come here most days and there will only be one or two people here. I don’t see the need for everyone having their own office.”