First Congregational Church of Belding celebrates its 170th anniversary

BELDING — One hundred and seventy years ago, the First Congregational Church of Belding was founded as the Christian Church of Otisco. One hundred and forty years ago, the church and congregants built and dedicated the church building that is standing today on the corner of Pearl and Washington Streets in Belding.

Sunday, the church is inviting the community to attend a special service at 10:30 a.m. that will feature sections of the sermon delivered by former pastors of the church in addition to a sermon from the current pastor, Paul Hulford.

When it was founded, the church had 16 members that moved to Michigan from New York state. Today, there are anywhere from 65 to 70 members.

“Our goal is to create a sense of community inside of Belding,” Hulford said. “We want people to have a sense of community, which I think is more important because when you build that community, you find out where people’s needs are and what they want.”

After the morning service, the celebration festivities will kick off between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. with the pie baking contest and a picnic with hot dogs, chips and lemonade. There will also be a dunk tank with Hulford and the choir director sitting in the hot seat, a corn hole tournament and face painting.

“The city let us shut down Washington Street and is lifting a noise ordinance until 4 p.m. as well so we can have music,” Hulford said.

The church is using the opportunity to bring not only existing members together but to hopefully bring other people in the community to the church, not just to recruit new members but to create a sense of fellowship among community members. Hulford said he hopes people who are making their way out of other morning church services will come enjoy the picnic and festivities to enhance that sense of community.

“This is just something we decided was pretty big to mark and we wanted to remind Belding that we are still here after 170 years,” he said.

The newly appointed church historian, Valerie Peacock, said she’s looking forward to seeing some familiar faces during the church service and the celebration Sunday evening.

“We sent invitations to people that we could get information for that are prior members or prior pastoral families,” she said. “People that maybe remember singing in the choir (in their childhood),” she said. “We want to have this be a homecoming event for those that we could reach.”

While the church is more traditional architecturally, complete with an original pipe organ that still uses all of its original pipes, Hulford wants to make sure that the community knows the church isn’t just a place where people should go to be preached at.

“We want to set up an atmosphere where people feel relaxed,” he said. “I don’t preach behind a pulpit. We want people to leave thinking about how they can make Belding better.”

To help with that relaxed feel, Hulford started up “Beers and Bibles,” a group that meets the last Wednesday of the month at the American Legion Post 203 in Belding to discuss the Bible over beers. After the Legion closes, the group typically moves to the Horse’s Mouth in Belding to continue their discussions.

“We also have a wine and cheese tasting coming up on Sept. 24 and a chili cook off on Oct. 15,” he said.

Hulford said he’s excited to start some new programs in the church, including added support to help people who addicted to controlled substances access the services they need to get their lives back on track.

“I feel like our church is equipped to help out people on the addiction side in Belding,” he said.