Greenville Area Community Foundation working to make even ‘greater impact’

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Area Community Foundation has long since been providing local organizations with needed funds to accomplish important projects, and now, that effort is being concentrated even further.

During Thursday’s Coalition of Greater Greenville meeting, guest presenter Alison Barberi, President of the Greenville Area Community Foundation, updated members of the coalition on the current actions of the foundation.

According to Barberi, the foundation contracted with consultant Patrice Martin of Innovative Community Solutions to help with immediate interests in impactful grant-making, and is now prepared to vote on a proposal focused on making improvements within the foundation.

“With the impact recent estate gifts have made on the unrestricted funds available to the GACF Board, the trustees decided we needed to study how we could make a greater impact on the community with our grant program,” she said.

After several decades of serving the greater Greenville community, the board spent time evaluating its processes, including grant-making strategies.

Barberi said after several months of evaluating, the Foundation will make a decision on a “three-pronged proposal” designed to make grant-making more impactful “in a variety of ways.”

“The commitment from the board was strong and staff was excited to be at a point after 25 years, to look back, identify what we might have done right and then identify how we could do that better, as well as, extend our value to the communities we serve,” she said. “The intent was to develop a relationship with an expert who would become familiar with the GACF, help us with our immediate interest in Impactful grant-making and then be poised to help us with future issues should they develop.”

Barberi said the “three-pronged proposal” was based on five strategies, which included responsive grant-making, strategic grant-making, proactive grant-making, initiative grant-making and collaborative grant-making.

“What’s most comforting to us all as we move forward with this decision is knowing that in the past, now and going forward, we’ve always followed best practices for community foundations in all aspects of our business and will continue to do so as the field monitors itself,” she said. “We will continue to work as effectively and efficiently as possible and to become a more valued member of the community. We hope to be called to the table but not just for the funding opportunities but because we care, we are passionate about doing good and we are here for the long haul.”

The foundation board meets Monday, and expects to make a decision on whether or not to accept the proposal.

In reacting to the news, Greenville Public Schools Superintendent Linda Van Houten said she understood the risks involved with attempting to change, but felt the GACF was making a wise decision.

“I think it’s really commendable that you chose to not just stay where you were at, but you sought to get better,” she said. “I think that’s incredible.”

Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Gae Wolfe said she believes if adopted, the new strategy will only strengthen the GACF’s relationship with community partners.

“Your staff has seen the big picture, and you’ve been a great partner,” she said. “I think this is just taking it a step forward.”