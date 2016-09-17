Greenville edges Forest Hills Central in a thrilling 35-34 road win

GRAND RAPIDS — With a chance to tie, Forest Hills Central opted to win the game against Greenville with 18 seconds left, but the defense made one more big play to clinch a thrilling 35-34 road win Friday night.

“It was a character win for our team tonight,” said Greenville coach Eddie Ostipow, whose team is now 3-1 on the year. “We’re still learning a whole new system, and we need to work on a lot of things, but they played hard, and I told them if they always play hard, good things will happen.”

In a back-and-forth, high-scoring game, Greenville took the lead with 48 seconds to play when Yellow Jackets senior quarterback Cal Syrjala completed a 59-yard pass to senior wide receiver Noah Greenway. Senior kicker Gabe McNinch hit the extra point to make it 35-28.

Central quickly marched down the field and after the Rangers scored a touchdown, the team opted to go for the two-point conversion to win the game instead of going for the tie and possibly overtime.

“I guess they had a little momentum and thought they had a play that would win them the game,” Ostipow said about Central’s decision to go for two after the touchdown. “We were able to get some pursuit and made him scramble.”

The Yellow Jackets defense was up and down, Ostipow said, but it made plays when it needed to the most.

“Our defense has been playing great for the last couple weeks,” he said. “Forest Hills Central did some things we hadn’t seen yet, and they had a lot of success passing, but I think our defense played well.”

Greenville finished with 370 yards of total offense, while Central racked up 400 yards.

Junior running back Kyle Lorenz had a big night for Greenville, rushing 23 times for 167 yards and three touchdowns, while Syrjala ran for 103 yards on 20 carries and one touchdown. He also passed for 95 yards and a touchdown on 5-of-8 attempts.

Greenway finished with two receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown.

Senior Luke Newhouse led the defense with 10.5 tackles, followed by junior Casey Rigney with 5.5.