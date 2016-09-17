Lakeview loses OT heartbreaker, 13-10

STANWOOD — Lakeview’s football team knew they had a tough game to play when they faced Morley Stanwood Friday night.

Tough it was. The two teams went into overtime before the Mohawks beat the Wildcats 13-10 on a broken play that turned into a touchdown.

“That’s a good Morley Stanwood football team and we didn’t take advantage of the opportunities we had,” Lakeview coach Sean Rinehart said.

The Wildcats (2-2, 1-1) had plenty of chances thanks to their defense. Morley Stanwood (3-1, 2-0) turned the ball over three times, including fumbling the opening kickoff.

Lakeview took advantage of that to score their only touchdown of regulation. Mike Zerka did a quarterback sneak with 9:50 left in the first quarter for a 7-0 Wildcat lead.

The Mohawks got their only score on a 9-yard pass from quarterback Nic Huntley to Aiden Nelson on a fourth-and-goal. The 7-7 halftime score stayed that way through the end of regulation.

“We get a huge score on the first drive and we stall out the rest of the way,” Rinehart said. “You can’t win football games like that.”

Lakeview had other chances, too. Twice in the second half the Wildcats came up with interceptions of Huntley, only to turn the ball back over the Morley Stanwood when the offense was stopped. Lakeview had 104 yards rushing in the second half and Zerka didn’t complete either of his two passes.

“We have to sustain drives. That’s what our offense is supposed to do,” Rinehart said. “We’re supposed to be a 3 1/2-yard offense and we didn’t execute that. We have the players to execute that. We have to get ready to get back to work on Monday.”

The fourth quarter was delayed by almost an hour by lightning. When the two teams resumed play Morley Stanwood had the ball on their own 26, but Lakeview shut down that drive.

The Wildcats had a chance to win the game on their final drive, but David Larson’s 44-yard field goal attempt was short with seven seconds left.

Lakeview got the ball first in overtime and Larson hit a field goal, but on second and goal from the Lakeview five-yard line, Huntley scrambled out of the pocket to the right and got into the right corner of the end zone to win the game.

“There’s no question our defense put us in a position to win that game,” Rinehart said. “They played ridiculously and I’m proud of them. Offensively we have some work to do. We can’t get great field position and lose it four straight drive. That’s not how a championship team is made and we can’t have that.”

The Mohawks had only 50 yards rushing in the second half.

Zerka led the Wildcat offense with 71 yards on 14 carries. Jason Kroeze had 14 carries for 44 yards.

Morley Stanwood was led by Dayne Edgerly with 18 carries for 70 yards and Huntley had 24 carries for 54 yards. Huntley was 5-of-12 passing for 76 yards, a touchdown and two picks.

Lakeview will try to rebound next Friday when they host Kent City for home coming next Friday.