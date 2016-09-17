Newaygo too much for Central Montcalm in 41-13 loss

STANTON — Lightning was in the air, but the thunder was coming from the ground game of the Newaygo Lions, who overtook Central Montcalm 41-7 Friday evening.

The Lions (1-3 overall) used a running back-by-committee to wear down Central Montcalm’s defense throughout the game. All but one of the Lions’ touchdowns came from the running game, with Newaygo opeing up the scoring with a 34-yard run for a touchdown at 8:23 in the first quarter.

The Lions’ blitzing defense stymied the Green Hornets’ offense, stuffing the run while also forcing Central Montcalm’s quarterback Hunter VeltKamp to rush his passes.

Newaygo would score another two touchdowns in the second quarter, including a 6-yard touchdown pass with six seconds left before halftime to extend its lead to 20-7.

Junior Blake Ryan put the Green Hornets (0-4) on the board with a 75-yard kick-off return for a touchdown to cut the Lions’ lead to 20-7.

The game was delayed an hour owing to two lightning delays.

The game resumed in the third quarter around 10 p.m., but the Green Hornets were unable to answer Newaygo’s tough play.

“They were very physical on both lines tonight,” Central Montcalm coach David Clay said about Newaygo. “They controlled the line of scrimmage all game and when you do that you control the game.”

VeltKamp finished with 6-of-12 yards passing for 42 yards and a touchdown. Sophmore Jack Christensen lead the team with 66 yards on 10 carries, while Ryan finished with 40 yards on five receptions and one touchdown catch.

On the defensive side for the Green Hornets, Tyler Giles led the team with 15 tackles, while Logan Heater and Zach Bigelow each had eight.

Central Montcalm will be on the road next Friday against Fremont (0-4).