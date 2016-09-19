Funeral Notices for Sept. 19, 2016

Today

Laura A. Roe — 4 p.m, Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding.

Tuesday

Linda L. Schutte — 1p.m., Hurst Funeral Home.

Thursday

Gary Christle — 11 a.m., Millbrook Free Methodist Church, Blanchard. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Vicki Lyn Mason, 67

SHERIDAN — Vicki Lyn Mason, 67, of Stanton, died at home Friday under the care of her family and Spectrum Hospice. In honoring Vicki’s wishes, no formal ceremony will be held.

Linda L. Schutte, 74

GREENVILLE — Linda L. Schutte, 74, died Saturday. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Hurst Funeral Home, with visitation from noon to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral.