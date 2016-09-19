Funeral Notices for Sept. 19, 2016
Posted in: Funeral Notices by Stacie Smith
Today
Laura A. Roe — 4 p.m, Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding.
Tuesday
Linda L. Schutte — 1p.m., Hurst Funeral Home.
Thursday
Gary Christle — 11 a.m., Millbrook Free Methodist Church, Blanchard. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)
Vicki Lyn Mason, 67
SHERIDAN — Vicki Lyn Mason, 67, of Stanton, died at home Friday under the care of her family and Spectrum Hospice. In honoring Vicki’s wishes, no formal ceremony will be held.
Linda L. Schutte, 74
GREENVILLE — Linda L. Schutte, 74, died Saturday. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Hurst Funeral Home, with visitation from noon to 1 p.m. prior to the funeral.
Follow Us
Facebook:
Twitter: Follow @greenvilledn
Email Alerts: Coming Soon…
Rate this Article
VN:R_U [1.9.10_1130]