Harvest Festival welcomes autumn to Howard City (PHOTOS)

HOWARD CITY — Candy, a marching band, a queen and her court, a fire truck carrying cheerleaders … the Harvest Festival parade had it all.

The 14th annual festival kicked off Saturday morning with car, motorcycle and tractor shows, the second annual Tri County High School Harvest Festival Cheer 5K and a volleyball tournament. Rain came and went in the morning, making way for a sunny day of fun.

The main event was, of course, the grand parade, featuring nearly 60 entries, announced by Howard Wilson and led by grand marshals Alan and Judy Parker.

Alan was a longtime teacher and coach at Tri County Area Schools — he was named Athletic Director of the Year in 1996 — and continues to be involved with the school’s track program, while Judy was a longtime parapro and secretary at Tri County schools.

The parade also featured lots of candy for the children, a royalty float — featuring Queen Bridgette Pollaski, First Runner-up Hope Gommesen, Second Runner-up Keshia Aho-Minnema and Princess Lauren Senn — the Tri County Marching Band and a Howard City Fire Department truck driven by firefighter D.J. Schaub, featuring the entire Tri County High School cheerleading squad riding and waving from atop the truck.

Ensley Park was abuzz with families enjoying the Howard City Fire Department’s chicken dinner, plus an array of arts and crafts for adults and children alike, including live music by the Repop band, pumpkin painting, pony rides, a petting zoo and a scarecrow-making contest.

Harvest Festival Committee Chairwoman Cheryl Scott credited her 10-member committee, along with countless other volunteers — plus Scott’s own family members — for another successful festival.

“It’s a great team effort,” she said. “There’s a lot of people who aren’t on the committee, but who are there prior, during and after the event who really help out. It wouldn’t happen without the teamwork.”

Scott said the most popular activities this year were arts and crafts in the park, along with the pony rides, petting zoo and scarecrow contest. Scott noted the car, motorcycle and tractor show benefited from moving to a new location closer to Ensley Park this year, while another new event, the Teen Monster Mash, was a surprise success.

“It was great,” said Scott of the teen dance. “My grandson who’s 13 went and he had a ball. The (Harvest Festival) queen, Bridgette, found some classmates at school to come and decorate for the dance the night before. She is really wonderful, she’s so full of ideas and so willing to be involved in community events.

“Saturday started out kind of bad, we got rained on, but it didn’t really downpour,” she said. “And then the sun came out. Weather-wise we lucked out. I think we had a really good turnout.”

As late afternoon approached, so did the always popular duck and duckling races. Chad Scott dumped a bucket of colorful plastic ducks into the Tamarack Creek near the Orton Street bridge, then met up with Brent Poprawski around the bend at Minnie Farmer Park to catch the ducks.

The top eight winners of the duck race (adults) were Brittany Kane, Trevor Stevens, Gordy Bassett, Bob Deurloo (won twice), Ross Bremer, Myles Scott and Nate Brow.

The top eight winners of the duckling race (children) were Elizabeth Pease, Isabel Samayoa, Ayden Slater, Abby Nielsen, Haley Bixler, Riley Smith, Regina Arens and Ayla Valliere.

The day ended with an eye-catching parade of lights through downtown Howard City, featuring fire, police and emergency vehicles from Croton, Howard City, Lakeview, Maple Valley Township, Sand Lake and Montcalm County, followed by a fireworks display.

“Overall it was a great event, and we hope to add things each and every year to make the festival continue to grow,” said Howard City Fire Chief/Village Manager-President Randy Heckman.