JUST IN: Edmore business total loss after Sunday structure fire

HOME TOWNSHIP — A Sunday evening fire resulted in the total loss of a private antique business according to Home Township Fire Chief Tim Irwin.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene of 607 S 1st Street in Edmore at 5:17 p.m. where they worked for roughly an hour and a half to put out the fire. The department was assisted by firefighters from the Day Township Fire Department and Belvidere Township Fire Department.

“We had to work to clear some hotspots,” he said. “We were clear of it at 7:51 p.m.”

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown but is not considered suspicious. It is still under investigation.

“I think it was accidental. The insurance investigators and the state marshal will take a look at it before we call anything officially,” Irwin said.

The business was open at the time and there were employees and customers inside. There were no injuries.

Montcalm County EMS was standing by to transport anyone in need of medical personnel.