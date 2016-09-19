JUST IN: Saginaw man arrested for operating while intoxicated

EDMORE — A 49-year-old Saginaw man was arrested for felony drunk driving Friday afternoon in Edmore while attempting to pick up his children for the weekend.

Charges also included driving on a revoked operator’s license, having open alcohol in his vehicle and possessing a firearm while intoxicated, according to the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver’s blood alcohol was recorded at over three times the legal limit.

The suspect was lodged in the Montcalm County Jail pending arraignment.

Deputies were alerted to the possible drunk driver while getting into position to assist during the Montabella Community Schools homecoming parade and were able to intercept the driver traveling westbound on M-46 from Vestaburg near the Edmore village limits.