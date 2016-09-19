Raffle winner hoping to donate playhouse to Crystal Township

Crystal Township — Longtime Crystal residents Ron and Rhoda Massanari never expected to win a raffle for a giant playhouse, but now that they have, they’re looking for a way to give back to their home community.

During Wednesday evening’s Crystal Township Board meeting, Ron asked members of the board if they would be open to the idea of accepting the nautical-themed playhouse, which was built in the shape of a large ship.

The Massanaris won the playhouse, which was sponsored by Carson City Lumber, Chemical Bank and the Montcalm Area Career Center, through a raffle held by the Montcalm Court Appointed Special Advocates, but with no reason to house the structure in their own backyard, Ron said there’s no reason for them to keep it for themselves.

“We were asked about a week and a half ago what we would like to do with it, and the options are anywhere from putting it in the backyard to putting it in a place where lots of kids can use it,” he said. “I think Rhoda and I would prefer to have it local, to put it someplace local.”

Ron said if the township is willing to accept the wooden playhouse, he would prefer it be placed somewhere near Crystal Lake, perhaps near the public beech, due to the nature of the structure being designed in the shape of a boat.

“It seems to us, the ideal place would be to put it is down near the public beech near the lake, it’s a boat for heaven’s sake, a big boat playhouse,” he said. “That might generate some activities for children at the beach, but also stimulate some other kind of park activity.”

With playgrounds already located at other playgrounds, such as the adjacent Crystal Township Park, and Noll Memorial Park on the northeast end of the community, Ron said he felt the beach would be an ideal spot.

“I would think this would have not just a functional value, but be aesthetically neat,” he said.

Township Clerk Bob Naumann said whether or not the township could accept the playhouse would be up to the township’s insurance provider.

“I have an interest, and I think that would be a good location for it. And a nautical theme, I like it ” he said. “But one of the things I think we would need to do, is take some pictures of it and send them to our insurance company. You are talking a manufactured piece of playground equipment. If it were a merry-go-round, I know our insurance company wouldn’t insure it.”

With sidewalks and a nearby park located near the beach, Township Supervisor Chris Johnston agreed that the location would be good for the play structure.

“I wonder if there is a way to integrate all of this together, the park, the playground and the beach,” he said. “I wouldn’t have a problem accepting it.”

Ron said there is interest from outside parties in obtaining the structure, so he was hopeful the township could make a decision soon.

“What I need fro you folks is some kind of a sense of direction. It would be nice if you say you want it or don’t want it,” he said. “There are people in Greenville who have an interest in it, but like I said, we’d rather keep it local.”

Naumann said he would have an answer hopefully next week for the Massanaris on whether the township could accept the playground.

The board reached consensus without a vote to accept the playground pending approval from the township’s insurance provider.