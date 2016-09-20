10 local artists participating in ArtPrize

Local artists are utilizing a variety of unique mediums for this year’s ArtPrize, including copper, silver and gold, stained glass mosaics and hornet nests.

More than 1,450 entries have been submitted to be on display at more than 160 venues across three square miles of Grand Rapids starting Wednesday through Oct. 9. Winning prizes totaling $500,000 will be awarded (half decided by public vote and half decided by a jury of experts).

Here’s a look at 10 local artists participating in this year’s contest:

Lisa Ambrose

Hometown: Greenville

Previously entered ArtPrize: 2011, 2012 and 2015

Background: “In 2011, I completed my BFA in illustration with a minor in painting at Kendall College of Art and Design and recently graduated from the University of Hartford with an MFA in illustration. An award-winning illustrator who has shown regionally and nationally, I also have taught a wide variety of illustration courses at Kendall, as well as a number of art classes for youth and adults of varying experience levels.”

Title of entry: “Freyja: A Circumstantial Reflection on Precious Things”

Medium: Oil on canvas

Description: “This work is a continuation of a figurative series I have been exploring that uses modern-day people placed in situations that reference to the stories of ancient mythology. Elements from the ancient myths of the Norse goddess Freyja provide a conceptual framework, as well as an implied narrative.”

Displayed at: Peaches Bed & Breakfast, 29 Gay SE

Brian Duey

Hometown: Howard City

Previously entered ArtPrize: 2015

Background: “I am a pencil artist specializing in figure drawing and portraits. I work in the style of realism and hyper-realism. When I sit down to create a drawing, I’m striving to create much more than just a work that looks like a photo. I’m striving to bring the figure to life.”

• Title of entry: “Portrait of Kasen”

• Medium: Pastel

• Description: “This is a pastel drawing of my son, Kasen. I love the challenge of attempting to bring life to a blank canvas or piece of paper. My entry is still a work in progress.”

• Displayed at: The City Water Building, 1101 Monroe Ave. NE

Kim Froese

Hometown: Howard City

Previously entered ArtPrize: 2014

Background: “I am a wife, mother and grandmother. I love the out-of-doors and everything natural. I discovered the beauty of hornets in 2011 when my husband Mike was taking one off our barn. I picked up some pieces and saw its lines and colors. A voice in my head told me to put it on a picture frame. That voice I believe to be God.”

Title of entry: “Bee the Queen”

Medium: Hornet nest

Description: “My fascination with the paper from bald-faced hornets and yellow jackets, which my piece is completely covered with, includes the lives this creatures live. The queen bee is responsible for the creation of future generations. She decides where her nest will be built, lays the eggs of workers that help build the best, then, when it is time, she will lay future queens and males that will breed to carry on the cycle. ‘Bee the Queen’ represents a combination of a woman and the queen bee.”

Displayed at: First (Park) Congregational, 10 E. Park Place NE

Tracy Knapp

Hometown: Greenville

Previously entered ArtPrize: First entry

Background: “I started taking oil painting classes around 13-years-old by artist Richard Moyer (Three Oaks, Michigan). Mr. Moyer was known for his Lake Michigan oil paintings. Received a scholarship to Savannah College of Art & Design, Savannah, Ga., and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in fine art. Works as a graphic designer, freelance oil painter and illustrator.”

Title of entry: “Three Sea Turtles”

Medium: Oils

Description: “Three sea turtles is a 2D oil painting with 3D characteristics. The rocks are actual beach rocks, the darker ones are under water and I used the lighter ones for the shoreline. There is also symbolism in the painting, do you know where?”

Displayed at: Flanagan’s Irish Pub, 139 Pearl Street NW

Carol Graham

Hometown: Sand Lake

Previously entered ArtPrize: 2015

Background: None provided

Title of entry: “One Piece At A Time”

Medium: Stained glass mosaics

Description: “When I am finished, this piece will have a seascape view brought to life by a lighted background. I have used thousands of small pieces of stained glass to create this piece of paradise. When visitors see this piece of art, I want them to feel like they have traveled to a far away island where all of their everyday stresses are washed away, a place where they can just relax and enjoy the view.”

Displayed at: First (Park) Congregational, 10 E. Park Place NE

David Huang

Hometown: Sand Lake

Previously entered ArtPrize: 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014

Background: BFA degree magna com laude from Grand Valley State University.

Title of entry: “Luminous Relic 1481”

Medium: Copper, fine silver, 23-karat gold leaf

Description: “My work is about striving to find a timeless beauty, something that could hopefully be appreciated in any era, past, present or future. Some of the elements I’m utilizing in this search are an effort to create a sacred or mysterious space, a golden inner light housed within a physical vessel as a metaphor for our bodies and inner beings, an an honoring of fine craftsmanship and the natural world.”

Displayed at: Women’s City Club, 254 E. Fulton St.

Greg Kluzak

Hometown: Greenville

Previously entered ArtPrize: 2013, 2014 and 2015

Background: “I enjoy making art using a variety of mediums.”

Title of entry: “Lines”

Medium: Mixed media

Description: “Abstract collage of things and crayon art that I made.”

Displayed at: The Apartment Lounge, 33 Sheldon Ave. NE

Lisa Spielmaker

Hometown: Lakeview

Previously entered ArtPrize: 2009, 2013, 2014 and 2015

Background: “I enjoy all forms or art and appreciate all forms of creation. Art in all forms is beauty. I strive to bring that realistic natural beauty into my art. Art is like an eloquent language that everyone can understand and appreciation. It brings everyone together without words and can have a profound impact on society.”

Title of entry: “Eye of Eos”

Medium: Oil on canvas

Description: “My entry this year is of a corona aurora borealis. The aurora, also known as the northern lights, are one of the most spellbinding things to witness in your lifetime.”

Displayed at: The B.O.B., 20 Monroe Ave. NW

Stacie Tamaki

Hometown: Greenville

Previously entered ArtPrize: 2014 and 2015

Background: “Following ArtPrize 2014, I decided to stay and have permanently relocated to Greenville from San Jose, California. On a return trip in the spring of 2014, I saw my first ever sandhill crane. When I came to Grand Rapids, I saw three more flying over the highway. It felt fitting to want to bring my tiny cranes to a state that is home to very special cranes of its own. I now live out in the countryside and there are a pair of cranes that nest in the marsh behind the house. I’ve found the place where I belong.”

Title of entry: “Tinygami”

Medium: Paper

Description: “I will be portraying symbols of good fortune (the frog), the art form of miniature trees (bonsai), a classic Japanese children’s story (“Moon Rabbit”) and, my most favorite of all, the belief that when things are broken and repaired, they can become better and more beautiful than before (kintsugi). Each mobile will consist of a set of 1,000 miniature cranes, frogs or bunnies, along with folded paper flowers, to represent each theme.

Displayed at: Grand Central Market & Deli, 57 Monroe Center NW

Abbey Wood

Hometown: Lakeview

Previously entered ArtPrize: First entry

Background: “I am a self-taught artist because I didn’t have any art classes in school. I am currently writing a book based on the ArtPrize piece. It’s about Priyanka and her life and what happens to her while she’s dealing with her cancer and everything that comes with it.”

Title of entry: “Princess Priyanka of Naipur”

Medium: Acrylic

Description: “Princess Priyanka of Naipur, an India-like country, at age 17 gets diagnosed with myelomonocytic leukemia. The piece was conceived in the hopes that Disney might create a Disney princess who has possible life-threatening cancer, a princess who goes through learning of the cancer diagnosis, getting treatments and losing her hair and everything else in between, a princess any cancer patient could relate to.”

Displayed at: Central Reformed Church, 10 College Ave. NE