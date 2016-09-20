Lakeview soccer gets impressive win over Reed City

LAKEVIEW — Lakeview soccer team’s midfield defense disrupted the offensive flow of Reed City all game in a decisive 9-1 divisional victory Monday.

The Lakeview Wildcats (6-2 overall) took control of the game quickly against their Central State Activities Association opponent, almost scoring on a behind-the-back kick by junior Dan Steele four minutes into the game. The Wildcats would get on the board two minutes later with junior Nick Ruvalcaba’s goal with 34:58 remaining in the first half.

The Wildcats offense didn’t allow a Coyote shot on goal until 1:21 left in the first half. The Coyotes would end up with only four shots on goals all game, one being a goal in the second half, by freshman Ethan Maddox, that made the score 7-1 Lakeview.

Co-captain and four-year varsity player David Larson said Lakeview focused on short passes to control much of the game.

“Usually, we use long balls, but today we used short passes. When we short pass, we don’t have so much running, we’re not sending our forwards as much,” Larson said. “That way, we stay more in control of the game.”

The Reed City Coyotes struggled to get a shot on goal, only registering four throughout the game, which is a testament to coach Jeff Bennett’s team defense.

“I think we’ve done really well in the midfield this year,” said Bennett of his Wildcats team. “But we have a strong overall defense, too.”

Bennett said Lakeview struggled last week against Tri County, but did a nice job of keeping the energy going and ball pressure on against Reed City, something the team didn’t do against Tri County.

“We did not play well against Tri County. We seemed to be slower than normal. It wasn’t one particular thing. I think we were too confident coming into the game.”

Confidence beamed out of all the players for Lakeview in Monday’s game, as every player saw a good portion of playing time.

Larson hopes the team can build off the momentum from the win over Reed City.

“This team is pretty good,” Larson said of Lakeview. “Last year, we used a lot of long balls, but we had better finishers then. But we have, I think, more team chemistry this year than we did last year.”

Larson said finishing out on long ball passes and bringing the energy the team had against Reed City is key to continuing the Wildcats’ success from here.

“We definitely need to bring this kind of energy to our bigger games,” he said.

Larson finished with one goal and two assists. Sophomore Jacob Peasley scored a hat trick while junior teammate Nick Ruvalcaba scored two goals. Other scorers included Phillip Freese, Ricky Harvey and Teddy Grant, who each had a goal.

Sophomore Tomas Lenzi had two assists while Harvey and Antonio Leija each had one assist.

Lakeview travels to Grant Wednesday for its next game.