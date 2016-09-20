‘Appalled and dumbfounded’: Montcalm County residents sound off against commissioners

STANTON — The embattled Montcalm County Board of Commissioners heard wide-ranging criticism Monday from a former county administrator and a judge, among others.

Nancy Clary of Cedar Springs was Montcalm County’s administrator (she went by Hansing-Clary at the time) from 1978 to 1995, when she was fired. She said the reason she was terminated from her job was because a commissioner proposed not funding the county’s pension plan and Clary spoke out against that proposal. The county’s pension fund is currently short more than $800,000.

Clary expressed concern Monday about the county’s unfunded defined benefit pension plan, noting that the county has a contractual obligation with its employees to fulfill that agreement. She said some county employees have reached out to her expressing their concern about their pension future.

“I’m not sure from discussions today how the board intends to meet those obligations,” Clary said. “I want to know for sure for them. The Board of Commissioners are now facing things that could be charges of malfeasance. Those are serious charges and would have to be defended. If that happens, the taxpayers of Montcalm County, would have to find funds for your defense, as well as the situation that you’ve allowed to happen. Don’t allow that to happen by not meeting your contractual obligations.”

Judge Donald Hemingsen, who oversees the county’s 64B District Court, learned shortly before Monday’s meeting that Circuit Court will see 12 percent in cuts, District Court will see 14 percent in cuts and Probate/Juvenile Court will see 13 percent in cuts. Probation departments will see slight increases, but Hemingsen said that pales in comparison to how much more revenue the county will actually lose.

“You are going to see a much more drastic drop in revenue than what is estimated here,” he said. “I’m going to eliminate people from that probation department. We are going to cut back on the number of people who are on probation, certainly 50 percent, probably 75 percent. You are going to see hundreds of thousands of dollars dropped in revenue stream from the District Court.”

Hemingsen also noted when someone is arrested in Montcalm County, they have to pay a $12 jail fee. If they don’t pay the fee in a timely fashion, the fee turns into a $150 ticket.

“There are a lot of people who don’t pay that,” he said. “That’s going to result in a further revenue stream drop for you folks. You could be looking at $250,000 to $300,000 drop in revenue from the District Court, and that’s not taking into account the reductions that you’re going to make in the county road patrol, which is going to result in fewer tickets and less revenue.”

Hemingsen had harsh words for commissioners in general.

“This is a very unusual situation,” he said. “It’s not a situation resulting from a natural disaster or something that was outside of the control of the board. It is the board’s job to oversee, to make sure that the professionals they have hired do their work in an appropriate manner. The board has utterly failed to do that.

“The cuts that the board is now proposing are not a result of attempting to be equitable, they’re a result of a lack of political will on the part of the board,” he declared. “A real concern that you’re going to offend some of your constituencies. I think that will play a part in how any millage election is decided in this county. By making the cuts in this fashion, you are strongly reducing whatever chance you have to get any sort of millage approval.”

Holly Cook of Trufant requested commissioners hold meetings in the evening so more county residents can attend.

“I remain appalled and dumbfounded as to how our elected officials, to whom we have entrusted financial responsibility of our public money, repeatedly plan, adopt and occasional revise budgets year after year without the benefit of listening to an audit report,” Cook said. “Should we as citizens have been more diligent that audit reports were listed to and followed? Yes. Should we attend and participate in county government activities more? Absolutely.”

Drew Perry of Sidney didn’t mince his words during public comment.

“There’s been a clear, unquestionable violation of trust between you and your constituents,” he said. “I would strongly urge you to resign your positions.”

The resignation call was met with scattered applause from the standing-room only audience.