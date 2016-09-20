Belding fifth, Greenville sixth at golf jamboree

SPENCER TOWNSHIP — Greenville’s golf team was a little shorthanded, so coach Nancy Johnson had to call up two junior varsity players to fill out almost all of her team.

Belding had a full compliment of varsity players.

The difference showed as the Redskins finished fifth and the Yellow Jackets sixth at the O-K White Conference jamboree at The Links At Bowen Lake Monday.

Winner Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central nudged out rival Forest Hills Northern by a stroke 174-175. Lowell was third at 204, Grand Rapids Northview was fourth at 220.

Belding coach Doug Anderson was pleased with what he saw.

“They played pretty well, actually,” Anderson said. “They kept it out of trouble, a little struggle with the short game, but they played their best round of golf (Monday).”

Anderson’s daughter, Zoe, led the Redskins with a 48.

“She’s struggling short-game-wise,” Doug Anderson said. “She’s one of the longest hitters out here but when she gets next to the green she’s hitting a lot of thin shots so we’re working on that now. She was around 18 in three shots and ended up taking her five to get up and down. That short game is hurting her right now. She’s a little disgusted with a 48 but not too bad out here.”

Belding, which is playing in the White because its native O-K Silver has just three golf teams, got a 50 from Shelby Lipka, a 56 from Lindsey Harding and a 59 from Emily Edwards.

Greenville’s leading scorer was Sydney Zayler with a 49. That’s her second-best 9-hole score of her career.

“She (Zayler) wants to be in the 40s as often as possible,” Greenville coach Nancy Johnson said. “She reached her goal and that’s something to be proud of. She’s trying to stay in the 40s.”

Landon Kemp had a 52, Brooke Helms had a 58 and JV player Elise Gorby had a 69.

Gorby was one of two players brought up from the JV team for the meet. Johnson said two of her girls are missing after being involved in a car accident and one decided not to play for personal reasons. The other was Morgan Gotwalt.

“We had our two girls that were in a car accident and have not been able to return yet,” Johnson said. “We were able to call up two JVs and I was so proud of Elise and Morgan that they came out. Teeing up the ball they were very nervous, but I was able to talk to them and let them know I want them to have fun and do the best they could and they did. They really tried. I think our future is bright as we look to next year if we can have some players like these girls come up from the JV and take their (varsity players’) place if needed.”

The entire O-K White Conference will have a busy week ahead. Today they make up a rained-out meet hosted by Forest Hills Central, then Wednesday they go to a meet hosted by Forest Hills Northern.