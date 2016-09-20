Funeral Notices for Sept. 20, 2016

Today

Linda L. Schutte — 1p.m., Hurst Funeral Home.

Wednesday

Patricia Joann Button — 11 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Pewamo. (Lehman Funeral Homes, Ionia)

Thursday

Gary Christle — 11 a.m., Millbrook Free Methodist Church, Blanchard. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Patricia Joann Button, 81

PEWAMO — Patricia Joann Button, 81, passed away on Thursday. The Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Pewamo. Rite of Committal will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. A rosary will be prayed at the church at 7 p.m. today. Arrangements are with Lehman Funeral Homes, Portland. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.