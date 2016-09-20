Funeral Notices for Sept. 20, 2016
Posted in: Funeral Notices by Stacie Smith
Today
Linda L. Schutte — 1p.m., Hurst Funeral Home.
Wednesday
Patricia Joann Button — 11 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Pewamo. (Lehman Funeral Homes, Ionia)
Thursday
Gary Christle — 11 a.m., Millbrook Free Methodist Church, Blanchard. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)
Patricia Joann Button, 81
PEWAMO — Patricia Joann Button, 81, passed away on Thursday. The Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Pewamo. Rite of Committal will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. A rosary will be prayed at the church at 7 p.m. today. Arrangements are with Lehman Funeral Homes, Portland. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Follow Us
Facebook:
Twitter: Follow @greenvilledn
Email Alerts: Coming Soon…
Rate this Article
VN:R_U [1.9.10_1130]