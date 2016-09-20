Home-team Wildcats win the Lakeview Invitational

LAKEVIEW — Last year, Lakeview didn’t make it to bracket play at its own volleyball invitational.

That changed this time around.

The Wildcats won its Lakeview Invitational Saturday, beating Big Rapids in three games, 25- 22, 23- 25, 15-7 in the final to take the tournament.

The win was a big one, according to coach Ashley Martz.

“These girls have worked incredibly hard,” Martz said of her team. “ They won the mental game. They did a great job of sticking together even when they were down.”

Lakeview started out in pool play with a split with the Chippewa Hills Warriors. The Wildcats won the first game 25-21, but the Warriors won the second game 25- 17.

After beating Shepherd 25- 9, 27-25, Lakeview faced the Big Rapids Cardinals in a scheduled crossover game, losing to them 25-20, 25-22.

Lakeview ended up as the third seed in the tournament, which forced the Wildcats to play a quarterfinal match against the Ionia Bulldogs. The Bulldogs went down in straight games 25-18, 25- 22.

The Wildcats and Warriors matched up in the semifinals, with Lakeview winning 26-24, 19- 25, 15-10.

Big Rapids, meanwhile, drew a bye in the quarterfinals as the top seed. The Cardinals topped Montabella 25-15, 25-19 to get to the finals.

“The mental game,” Martz said of the difference of winning and losing. “Volleyball is incredibly mental and they (Lakeview) continued to stay calm even when they were down. And our error game. We tell our girls we want to be focused on not making errors. That’s exactly what we did.”

Kelsee Rosset led Lakeview in kills with 37. Mia McCrumb had 82 digs, Sam Hopkins led in aces with 11, Ciarra Magnuson added 14 blocks and Kenadee Roper had 102 assists on the day.

The Wildcats will be able to use this tournament to build from, Martz noted.

“It shows them they can win in close games and they can come back from being down five, six points to win,” Martz said of her team. “So I think this is a huge confidence boost and gives them that experience of playing in close games and having to fight hard.”

Montabella finished in the semifinals of the tournament. The Mustangs lost to the Cardinals in pool play 27- 25, 25- 21. They then beat Ionia 25-22, 25-18 before losing to Chippewa Hills 25-16, 26-24.

Montabella then went into bracket play as the fifth seed, beating fourth-seeded Shepherd 25-23, 28-30, 15-12, before losing to Big Rapids in the semifinals.

Coach Max Simon had no problem with the way the tournament went for the Mustangs.

“We feel fantastic,” Simon said. “We played our hearts out. Our goal was to play hard all day and we did, not give in and not back down. Last year we used this tournament to turn a corner and the girls are already talking about it so we’re ready.”

Madi Cutler led Montabella in kills with 17. Gabby Dobbrastine had a team- high seven aces, Hanna Stockwell had 49 digs and Taylor Peabody had 31 assists.

“I just believe the girls played to their potential,” Simon said. “ They worked hard on keeping them playing smart ball, play our ball. We always use the word ‘play our ball, not their ball, our ball.’ We played team ball as best we can.”

Montabella will be at Carson City on Tuesday, while Lakeview goes to Fulton Wednesday before hosting a school assembly match against Central Montcalm Thursday afternoon.