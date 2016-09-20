IN BRIEF: Ionia County commissioner gives update to Belding City Council

By Emilee Nielsen • Last Updated 8:31 pm on Tuesday, September 20, 2016

BELDING — Ionia County Commissioner Dave Hodges utilized the public comment segment of Tuesday evening’s Belding City Council meeting to give an update on county happenings.

Hodges reported on the most recent Ionia County Board of Commissioners meeting, telling the City Council about the recent appointment of Robert Dutton to the Ionia County Road Commission. Dutton is currently the supervisor of Boston Township in Ionia County, but will not be seeking re-election according to Hodges.

Hodges also told the City Council that the former building that housed the county jail will be town down in coming weeks in preparation for the construction of a new courthouse complex.

About the Author

Emilee Nielsen

Emilee Nielsen covers the Belding area and education issues for The Daily News. She grew up in Greenville and graduated from GHS in 2007. She earned a bachelor's degree in professional writing with an emphasis on journalism from Grand Valley State University. Her body of work includes a stint with the Grand Rapids-based citizen journalism platform, The Rapidian.

Emilee Nielsen has written 221 articles.

