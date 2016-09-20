IN BRIEF: Ionia County commissioner gives update to Belding City Council

BELDING — Ionia County Commissioner Dave Hodges utilized the public comment segment of Tuesday evening’s Belding City Council meeting to give an update on county happenings.

Hodges reported on the most recent Ionia County Board of Commissioners meeting, telling the City Council about the recent appointment of Robert Dutton to the Ionia County Road Commission. Dutton is currently the supervisor of Boston Township in Ionia County, but will not be seeking re-election according to Hodges.

Hodges also told the City Council that the former building that housed the county jail will be town down in coming weeks in preparation for the construction of a new courthouse complex.