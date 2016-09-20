JUST IN: Blanchard man reaches 99 mph on motorcycle, loses control and crashes

MONTCALM TOWNSHIP — A Blanchard man who was speeding on his motorcycle sustained non-life-threatening injuries after crashing late Monday evening.

According to the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office, while conducting stationary radar on S. Greenville Road near Holland Lake Road, a deputy detected a motorcycle traveling 99 miles per hour.

The deputy attempted to pull the northbound motorcycle over, however, he quickly lost sight of the motorcycle due to the extreme speed.

The deputy radioed the information of the speeding motorcycle and direction of travel to Montcalm County Central Dispatch, however, did not pursue the motorcycle for safety reasons.

Moments later, at approximately 10:15 p.m., Central Dispatch received a call of a motorcycle crash on S. Greenville Road near Colby Road.

It was discovered the motorcycle, a 2012 Triumph sport bike, had attempted to pass a vehicle at a high speed and lost control.

The driver, Nicholas J Wilson, 19. of Blanchard, had sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

Wilson was transported to Spectrum Health United Hospital in Greenville by the Montcalm County Emergency Medical Services for treatment.

Wilson was not wearing a helmet and speed was the major factor in the crash.

Fortunately, no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Wilson received several citations including a speeding ticket, no registration, and no cycle endorsement.