Montcalm County moves forward with $1.7 million in budget cuts

STANTON — Montcalm County residents should prepare for a “new normal.”

The Montcalm County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted Monday to accept a budgetary investigation analysis by Clark Hill, Rehmann Robson and Municipal Financial Consults Inc. (MFCI), and to make budget cuts totaling 22.5 full-time equivalents (FTEs). Those cuts, along with other budget adjustments, will equate to more than $1.7 million in cuts.

The cuts will include 10.5 FTEs at the sheriff’s department and Animal Control, 5.5 FTEs in general government (clerk, controller-administrator, drain commission, equalization, prosecutor, register of deeds, maintenance and Michigan State University Extension), four FTEs in courts and probation, two FTEs at the Commission on Aging and half an FTE at Friend of the Court.

The Board of Commissioners will not receive any cuts.

Montcalm County Controller-Administrator Robert Clingenpeel told The Daily News he would email commissioners with dollar amounts and FTE amounts by Monday evening and pink slips will be sent out to affected employees by Friday.

Montcalm County currently has approximately 140 employees, not all of them full-time. The 22.5 FTEs are still being determined, but that number will likely include six positions that are currently vacant, including two sheriff’s deputies, one jail corrections officer, one clerk employee, one equalization employee and one Michigan State University Extension employee.

The overall budget cuts total 12 percent, broken down as follows: $921,963 from the sheriff’s department (18 percent cut), $275,379 from the courts (12 percent cut), $105,215 from health and welfare (11 percent cut) and $440,618 from general government (10 percent cut).

The budget cuts are part of a five-year recovery plan, which aim to balance all county budgets (including six funds currently in deficit totaling $377,763), allow commissioners to adopt a balanced budget next Monday and allow the general fund to be replenished by $500,000 (20 percent of the recommended amount to be rebuilt in the next five years).

General fund deficits from fiscal year 2015 will be covered by a one-time appropriation from the county’s delinquent tax revolving fund surplus totaling $327,394. Clark Hill and MFCI officials are still reviewing the county’s delinquent tax revolving fund to determine how the county will borrow against delinquent taxes receivable for adequate cash flow while the county rebuilds its fund balance to a sustainable level. If any remaining surplus exists, it can be used to speed up the general fund’s path to recovery.

Commissioners also must file a deficit elimination plan with the state of Michigan as soon as possible.

Stephen Blann of Rehmann called the county’s move forward “a new normal.”

“I can’t tell you that any reduction on FTEs won’t have an affect on county services,” Blann told commissioners. “Over time, you’re going to have to scale back the level of services the citizens of Montcalm County are used to receiving.”

Blann told commissioners the county’s general fund has been drawing “significant” amounts from the county’s delinquent tax over the years, leading the county to rely on the tax fund as its only source of cash flow and contributing to the general fund not being able to fund the county’s defined benefit pension plan.

“You will not rely on the delinquent tax revolving fund for day to day operations,” Blann said. “It’s something that’s happened for a long time and frankly was not advisable. It’s part of the correction that’s being done now.”

John Axe of Clark Hill and Louis Schimmel of MFCI went easy on commissioners, saying they did not believe the elected officials arrived at this point via neglectful intentions.

“It’s quite different than somebody going out and emptying the bank account and going to Vegas,” Schimmel said. “The sin, if there is one, is the fact that you tried to continue to do what you’ve always done so you could continue your services, but you didn’t have the money to continue to do it. You ran down the money from a respectable fund balance to zero.”

“The county board has placed millage propositions on the ballot a number of times,” Axe noted. “They didn’t pass. I think probably to some degree that was because the population in the county was not aware of how important it was for the millage to pass and they weren’t aware of what the consequence was going to be if it didn’t pass. They were not told, because I don’t think the board realized it was necessary, that if it didn’t pass that there will be consequences, and here they are.”

Commissioners also unanimously voted Monday to accept bids for a new county auditing firm. The county did not renew its longtime contract with Abraham & Gaffney this summer.

The board will officially vote on the 2017 fiscal year budget at 1:30 p.m. next Monday.