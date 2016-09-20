S.H.E.: Calling the Fashion Police

I broke the law this week.

Well, not really a law like the police would be interested in. At least not the real police. Maybe the fashion police. This was more of a style law. Or a rule, really. An out dated rule, if you ask me.

I wore white pants. Twice.

And while I’m confessing, I’m also over 40 and have long hair (unacceptable at my advanced stage) and I wear horizontally striped shirts (which can make you look fat if they go the wrong way, you know) and – gasp – I’ve been known to wear my skirts slightly above the knee (a no-no at my age).

All of these are rules I grew up somehow knowing I should never break. And yet, here I am a regular rebel.

I’m not really sure how we all knew when I was younger that you could only wear white from Memorial Day to Labor Day. But this was the gospel and we never questioned it. If I’m honest, it wasn’t until this year that I was brave enough to get all wild and wear white jeans – capris jeans, at that – the second week in September.

More and more, however, I notice other people breaking these old standbys, too. Who made these silly rules anyway?

A quick Google search revealed no one really knows exactly how this notion about when you can wear white was established, but it seems to be a hand-me-down from days long gone. Back in the late 1800s and early 1900s, it is said that women of high society wanted to strut their wealth and stand out above those less fortunate. So they created certain fashion rules. Not wearing white after summer was one of these.

And then over the decades, women’s magazines promoted that notion for the average woman and warned against wearing white before Memorial Day or after Labor Day. And apparently all our mothers bought into it.

However, not everyone followed this ridiculousness. Coco Chanel, for example, wore white year round.

The older I get, the more I find myself wanting to break out of the traditional box, although my mother might tell you I always went a little against the grain. She loves to tell the story of how when I was in high school, she would compliment my outfit and, like clockwork, I ran right back upstairs and changed.

Fortunately, these days I’m a little less pig headed. Maybe. And I have really good advisors. My stylist at L’image has promised to tell me if I ever outgrow my hair. And my daughters have made a pact to forever be honest with their opinions about my clothes.

I’m no Coco Chanel, for sure, and I don’t have an elaborate sense of style, but I am all for setting a new course. Marching to the beat of my own drummer, as they say. Wearing white throughout the year. Growing my hair longer. Wearing my skirts a little shorter and strutting my stripes every which way.

I did break a law this week. It is an old law. And one that, I think, has outlived its intent.