IN BRIEF: Venture Partners receives Greenville option agreement

By Cory Smith • Last Updated 9:36 pm on Tuesday, September 20, 2016

GREENVILLE — Members of the Greenville City Council voted unanimously Tuesday evening to extend a current option agreement on property in the city’s Industrial Park.

According to City Manager George Bosanic, Venture Partners LLC requested an additional six months on an option agreement to purchase 96 acres of city-owned property.

The property, which was formerly farmland and now vacant, is in the Industrial Zoned district north of County Farm Road and east of Fitzner Road.

In return for giving Venture Partners LLC an additional six months to potentially purchase the property, the company paid the city $20,000.

In October of 2015, the council approved a resolution authorizing the original option agreement where the company inquired to potentially purchase up to 96 acres at $12,000 per acre, totaling $1,152,000 if all 96 acres were to be purchased.

