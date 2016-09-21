Belding makes comeback for well-earned 2-2 tie against Calvin Christian

BELDING — A tie is usually never satisfying, however, after trailing to Grandville Calvin Christian for much of the game Tuesday, the Belding Redskins soccer team’s 2-2 tie was a big win.

Trailing 1-0 in the second half, Belding was doing all it could to punch the ball into Calvin Christian’s territory, but couldn’t get the ball close to Squires’ goal keeper for a clean shot.

So, with 19:29 to play in regular play, Belding’s Edgar Tobar decided to try a long shot from 20 yards out. The kick was straight-laced to the back of the net to the surprise of Squires goalkeeper Justin Diemer, as well as the small crowd in attendance.

That goal changed the momentum of the game to Belding’s side, as both teams then exchanged close chances to score, including two back-to-back shots by Calvin Christian with 1:52 to go in the game, which Belding’s goal keeper Marcus Rich stopped, saving the game for the Redskins.

In the first overtime, Calvin Christian drew a penalty kick, which the kick landed into a wide open net to put the Squires up 2-1 with 8:33 to go in overtime.

With the lead, the Squires’ focused on defense, not allowing the Redskins to penetrate anywhere near the goal, but a free kick was given to Belding’s Jonathan Silver with 1:52 to go. From the same distance as Tobar’s goal, Silva nailed the free kick towards the net, passing the goal keeper but hitting the side of the net and then trickling in, tying the game.

“I’ve been practicing free kicks in practice a lot,” said Silva after the game. “I was just trying to make it in and I was so glad it went in.”

This year’s Belding team has a never-say-die attitude, which paid off against Calvin Christian, according to Belding coach Mark McQuillan.

“Sometimes you get a little luck. Sometimes a bounce goes your way,” he said. “Tonight, we had a couple that went our way. Of course, they had some breaks, too. But it was lucky bounces both ways in tonight’s game.”

Rich had to make one more save with 16 seconds left before Belding could celebrate a hard-earned tie against the reigning O-K-Silver champions.

“We kept playing as a team and everyone pushed each other to their fullest potential tonight,” Silva said. “We have a lot of potential, we just need confidence. Once we get that, everyone will play better and we can go far.”

McQuillan was most impressed with his team’s defense and energy against the Squires.

“I told them before the game they were every bit as good as Calvin Christian,” McQuillan said. “I’m just proud of this team and the heart of this team. They have such heart, they play together as a unit, whether they win or lose.”

Rich made 25 saves while Calvin Christian made 15 saves.

Belding’s next game is at home against Hopkins on Thursday.