Carson City-Crystal grad Newman expands role on Spartan Sports Network

EAST LANSING — When Michigan State (MSU) football fans tune into a Spartan football broadcast on WGLM-AM Saturday, a local voice will greet them.

Seth Newman will be on the air before the game begins on the radio as the host of the pre-game show for the Spartan Sports Network, which originates all the MSU football games on their affiliate radio stations.

Newman is a 2008 graduate of Carson City-Crystal and a 2014 graduate of Central Michigan University. He took over the pre-game show from Ryan Grangood, who announced in June he was leaving the network.

This is a promotion for Newman.

“I actually have been here for about three years now,” Newman said from the Spartan Sports Network offices in East Lansing. “I started interning with them in the summer of 2013 while at Central Michigan. And about two weeks before I graduated, the Spartan Sports Network called and said they enjoyed my time and offered a full-time job.”

Newman is now handling two other duties at the network, as director of multimedia and radio affiliate relations manager.

“I was pretty surprised,” Newman said. “It’s what I went to school for, either to be in television or in print. So I’m kind of surprised to be in radio. But working here definitely prepared me for the opportunity. So I feel like it’s a really good thing for me.”

Newman said he had to learn how radio is done since he was looking more at being on television or in print.

“I guess the biggest thing I’ve had to learn is the production of a broadcast,” he said. “When you go to school for journalism in TV or print, you didn’t know how radio was. I didn’t know what a ‘billboard’ was. I didn’t know how commercials work. There’s lots of things that go into it. There’s four or five people that are behind the scenes you never see. That’s the thing I had to learn the most of.”

A “billboard” is a list of sound bites that will be coming through a network stream, or an advertised list of sponsors for a particular radio show.

Newman got his first taste of being live on the air Sept. 2 before MSU beat Furman 28-13 in the first week of college football.

“I think it went very well,” Newman said of his first time on the air. “I wasn’t nervous at all because I prepared myself to be an on-air talent. So when my opportunity came, I was ready. Will (Tieman) and Jason Strayhorn, the color commentator, joke around and call me a rookie on the air. The people I’m on air with gave me a comfort level of being on the air.”

Newman said Tieman, the president of the network and the MSU men’s basketball play-by-play voice, has been helpful. He doesn’t get to see football play-by-play voice George Blaha much, though.

“I see Will every day. He’s great to work with,” he said. “He’s always got stories for him. I don’t see George except on game day. He’s been a friendly face and very welcoming. Will has always been willing to give me a hand.”

Newman doesn’t know if he will be tabbed for another role Grangood left, that being the men’s basketball pre-game host.

“I could definitely have the duty,” he said. “Will might decide two weeks before the season starts. But I will definitely be on the air.”

Newman said he still comes back to Carson City every once in a while.

“I love my home town of Carson City,” he said. “I get back once a month to visit my dad. I visited the first football game (against Saranac) and people came up and told me how cool it was. It was great to see the support from such a small community. It was a nice feeling.”

Originally, Newman wanted to be the next Chris Berman or Stuart Scott of ESPN. But he’ll stay with the Spartan Sports Network for now.

“If it was my younger days in college, it would be an ESPN sports anchor,” he said of his ultimate goal. “Now that I learned how everything works, I love my job as director of multimedia. So one day I’d like to do this for an NFL team. I view the NFL as my favorite sport.”

Newman can be heard next on WGLM-AM at 11 a.m. Saturday before the Spartans face Wisconsin.