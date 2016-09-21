Central Montcalm schools gearing up for construction project

STANTON — Central Montcalm Public School moved one step closer in a months-in-the-making construction project that will include improvements in safety accessibility, building interiors and exteriors, mechanical, engineering and plumbing systems.

At Monday evening’s regular Board of Education meeting, board members approved awarding a bond project to Chemical Bank in Stanton, which will purchase the more than $5 million bonds necessary to fund the project.

“My understanding is the bank will be the purchaser and we will pay the interest to the bank,” Board President Bill Simpson said.

Work is set to begin in the spring of 2017 with the first of the two phases of the project, according to Superintendent Amy Meinhardt.

“A lot will depend on the weather,” she said. “But the first thing will be the re-construction of the middle school/high school office.”

Secure entrances of the Upper and Lower elementary buildings will be next, followed by playground and parking areas at the Lower Elementary in Sheridan. A new north drive at the high school will then be constructed, easing traffic patterns.

“Our hopes are to get as much done as possible over the summer months as possible,” said Simpson, who was a board member when the last bond/construction took place.

“It is very exciting, as we get closer to it happening, to be able to see the updates and improvements we are doing,” he added.

The board also met in three executive sessions, with two of those conducting student discipline hearings. The result was of those, both with middle school males in possession of an illegal substance, is one student being expelled for the 2016-2017 school year, and the other for the first semester of the year. Both students are required to once again meet with the board prior to reinstatement.

The third closed session resulted in the board agreeing to grant an easement to the city of Stanton in the Veterans Park project. The property is behind the Stanton Learning Center.

In Other Matters …

The Central Montcalm Public School Board of Education:

• Hired Shannon Doolittle as a part-time paraprofessional, Buffy Marks as a part-time paraprofessional, Deborah Moomey as a part-time paraprofessional, Mary Kapustka as a part-time paraprofessional, Nicole Kahler as a part-time paraprofessional, Kathryn Porter as a part-time paraprofessional, Maryann Clay as a part-time paraprofessional, Alicia Dukes as a part-time paraprofessional, Duane Howe as a football assistant coach, Haley Dawe as co-coach for the varsity volleyball team, Amy Tasker as co-coach for the varsity volleyball team, Amy Kolbe as a coach for the junior varsity volleyball team, Claire Nuttall as the junior class adviser, Phillip Kahler as the freshman class adviser and Jeffrey Moore as an interim principal for the middle school.

• Accepted the resignation of Kasie Adams from her probationary teacher position, Tammy Miller from her high school counselor position, Rob Braman from his middle school wrestling coach position, John Johnson from his varsity volleyball coach position, John Johnson from his middle school track and volleyball coach position, Jason Johnson from his middle school principal position and Kristen Coston from her yearbook adviser position.

• Considered the request of Lisa Clark for an unpaid six-month medical leave.