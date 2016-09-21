Funeral Notices for Sept. 21, 2016
Posted in: Funeral Notices by Stacie Smith
Today
Patricia Joann Button — 11 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Pewamo. (Lehman Funeral Homes, Ionia)
Thursday
Gary Christle — 11 a.m., Millbrook Free Methodist Church, Blanchard. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)
Saturday
Mary Alice Enness — Memorial potluck luncheon, 11 a.m., Douglass Township Hall, Entrican.
Walter E. Moore, 89
BELDING — Walter E. Moore, 89, of Belding, died Monday. In keeping with Walter’s wishes, a private interment service for his family will take place in Greene Cemetery, Belding. Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding, have been entrusted with funeral care. Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.jffh.com.
