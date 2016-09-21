Funeral Notices for Sept. 21, 2016

Today

Patricia Joann Button — 11 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Pewamo. (Lehman Funeral Homes, Ionia)

Thursday

Gary Christle — 11 a.m., Millbrook Free Methodist Church, Blanchard. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Saturday

Mary Alice Enness — Memorial potluck luncheon, 11 a.m., Douglass Township Hall, Entrican.

Walter E. Moore, 89

BELDING — Walter E. Moore, 89, of Belding, died Monday. In keeping with Walter's wishes, a private interment service for his family will take place in Greene Cemetery, Belding.