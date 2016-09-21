Plan in motion for potential renovation of Greenville’s Lafayette Park

GREENVILLE — Roy LaMarte is well aware of the potential of downtown Greenville, and in reviving a former concept, he is hopeful he can place one of the main social hubs in the community at its very center.

During the Sept. 13 Downtown Development Authority (DDA) meeting, DDA member LaMarte presented an outline of an action plan to begin moving forward on potential redevelopment at Lafayette Park.

That redevelopment would include a new overhanging structure, with transparent windows serving as the roof, to create an open space that would also be protected from the elements.

Placed in charge of spearheading the plan at the DDA’s meeting in July, LaMarte brought forth his plan a month later, which included a sample graphic of what the park could look like, as well as examples of other parks that serve as gathering places, such as in Holland.

“I developed an outline plan going forward that would facilitate the eventual construction of a gathering place at Lafayette Park,” he said. “If we adopt this concept, then we can actually get an off-the-cuff estimate, as to what it might cost. Then we can consider whether or not we want to move forward.”

LaMarte’s action plan, though only an outline as of now, is scheduled through Danish Festival of 2018 for completion. The next task would be making contact with an architect, followed by obtaining a general cost estimate to construct based on the concept.

Once the board reviews those plans, LaMarte said they could begin discussing additional items, such as the basic ground plan, plumbing, and possible alterations to the back parking and alley areas.

“In my mind, we’re not just talking about building a structure, we’re talking about building a gathering place,” he said. “It’s not currently set up as a gathering place, though that’s just my opinion.”

LaMarte inquired of the DDA as to what the next step in the process should be.

“The thing that is notable to me, there’s really nothing more to do, unless you can think of something,” he said. “If we go to an architect with a concept, then we are going to spend money. I can’t go any further without spending money, that’s the bottom line.”

DDA Chairman David Ralph said before the authority could commit any money to the project, it would need official estimates.

“The essential concept is to create a protected area within the confines of the park,” he said. “But we don’t know what types of cost would be involved in getting an estimate of cost at this point. I think that is the next inquiry, to bring in a projected cost. We need to know something that we can commit to.”

The board reached consensus without a vote to directed LaMarte to solicit general cost estimates.

“We need to know what we might have to spend,” Ralph said. “We can take it to that point, then we’ll have to decide how much we’re willing to commit.”

LaMarte was concerned that just in speaking to an architect for an estimate, he would be charged, which would require additional DDA approval.

“The only information I can bring back a month from now, is how much it might cost to get an idea,” he said.

Ralph was comfortable with that, as he didn’t see any need to rush.

“Then we are in a position to decide whether or not to commit dollars for this,” Ralph said. “It depends on how urgent you feel it is to get to that next step. I think a month from now, we’ll be in a position to accelerate. Special meetings could occur down the road when we are having more intense discussions.”

LaMarte said he would search for information, excited to see the project getting off the ground.

Mayor John Hoppough inquired as to the extent of the project, reaching beyond Lafayette Park.

“Is your idea to be able to extend that out behind the buildings? Could it be built out over the alleyway?” he asked.

LaMarte said he could see it going even further.

“My idea is that it would come out over Lafayette Street and the back alley, and we can make revisions to the parking lot behind the park,” he said. “It could be added onto in the future part of my idea is to get it out over Lafayette Street, and that may not work, I understand that, but when people say you can’t do that, it just peaks my interest (more).”