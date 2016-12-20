Central Montcalm’s Emaleigh Taylor signs with Calvin to play softball

STANTON — For the past couple years, Emaleigh Taylor has been knocking out home runs at Central Montcalm steadily. Now she hopes to continue doing the same for the Calvin College Knights at the Division III level.

The four-year varsity player signed a letter of intent to play for Calvin College Tuesday, choosing the school for a few reasons.

“I chose Calvin because I know some of the team, which helps a lot. I’ve heard a lot of good things about Calvin. I’ve talked to the coach for a while,” Taylor said. “I didn’t have many other (schools) looking at me that had the same (academic) field that I wanted, so they were the ones I went to. I visited there and I absolutely loved it. I felt like I was at home, it’s not too far away and the distance was really a factor.”

Taylor, who has played shortstop, third base and even as a pitcher for the Green Hornets, knocked in 12 home runs in each of the past two seasons, which 12 in a season is the school record. Both Taylor and former Central Montcalm shortstop and graduate Mikayla Studley share the record.

“Mikayla and me were really close when she was on the team,” Taylor said. “She kind of helped me get that position. I told coach I want to try short. I like it because you have a lot of moves. I like being able to move to second or to third. I really like the movement. It’s a fun position to play.”

Taylor helped her team earn its second consecutive Central State Activities Association-Gold title, establishing a 31-8 overall record last year.

Green Hornets softball coach Bruce Nicholson said Taylor is an all-around athlete who will be looked to be a leader on a team heavy with seniors and experienced players this year.

“Last year, she batted in the three-, four- and five-spot for us and was all-district, all-conference and all-area for us,” Nicholson said. “Everyone is back from last year. Emaleigh is going to be a big part of the team this year. We got a brutal non-league schedule and we’re going to challenge them and see where they shake out.”

The team’s first game is against Farmington Hills Mercy, who were Division 1 champions last year.

Taylor said she will be studying to become a registered nurse and plans to earn a certification in obstetrics.

As for her last year as a Green Hornet, she, like the rest of the team, has lofty expectations.

“I expect to be conference champs again, and we’re shooting for a district championship, too,” she said. “I know we can do it. My expectations, for myself, are to break the school’s home run record and I’d like to be all-state.”

Nicholson, who, in November, watched his daughter, Courtnee, sign a letter of intent to play softball at Grand Rapids Community College, said Taylor, who is his cousin, is the spark plug of the team.

“She’s probably our most vocal player,” he said. “She’s a good leader, she’s got a lot of high expectations and requires that of her teammates.”

Calvin College Knights coach Becky Hilgert was unable to attend the signing and is not permitted to speak about recruits until next May owing to Division III recruiting rules.

Nicholson was quite happy to see Taylor sign with Calvin.

“Calvin is a good school, it has very high academic standards,” he said. “My team has went to the Calvin College camp the last three years and I know coach Hilgert, and she has a good softball program. It’s a good school.”

Though she’s focused on her last year as a Green Hornet, Taylor is looking forward to getting to know her new Knights team, too.

“I’m looking forward to being around the team,” she said. “When I went there, I met the team and they’re a lot of fun.”

Last year, Calvin College finished 23-13 overall and 9-7 in the conference. The team had 21 home runs in 36 games.