IN BRIEF: Greenville adopts road extension into city street system

By Cory Smith • Last Updated 8:53 pm on Tuesday, December 20, 2016

GREENVILLE — Members of the Greenville City Council voted unanimously Tuesday evening to approve an extension of Grosvenor Drive into the city’s street system.

According to Greenville City Manager George Bosanic, Hathaway Properties LLC has completed a 397-foot extension of Grosvenor Drive complete with an additional traffic circle to open up more developable property for duplexes.

The street is located south of a traffic circle at the southern end of S. Greenville West Drive, south of Meijer, included within the Hathaway Properties Parkside Condominiums.

“It’s a market that seems to be going quite well in Greenville, and since the street has been built, foundations have been poured with all of the development that has occurred built to city standards,” Bosanic said.

By adopting the roadway into the city street system, the city will be able to submit the extension for inclusion in the road funding formula through Act 51 of the Michigan Transportation Law.

