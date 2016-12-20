IN BRIEF: Stanton hires acting city manager

STANTON— The Stanton City Commission voted 6-1 during a special meeting Tuesday night to appoint an acting city manager and to re-advertise for a permanent city manager.

The Commission offered a full-time acting city manager job to Elizabeth Pynaert, who works as executive assistant and community liaison for the city of Stanton. Pynaert accepted the job. She will meet with Mayor Larry Petersen to finalize details regarding duties and salary.

Commissioner Charles Miel, a former Montcalm County judge, voted “no” on the motion, noting he had nothing against Pynaert, but he doesn’t believe the city can afford to hire a full-time manager.

The vote to hire an acting city manager came after nearly an hour of arguments about whether the city should re-advertise the position as recommended by the city’s attorney.

Lakeview and Stanton previously shared a manager, but Stanton officials voiced their desire to end that agreement in November. Lakeview officials followed suit and hired Shay Gallagher as their own full-time village manager.

Stanton officials then had a change of heart and reached out to Lakeview officials last week to see if Lakeview was interested in sharing a manager again, but Lakeview officials declined.

