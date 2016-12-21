Central Montcalm approves first phase of school bond project

STANTON — Central Montcalm Public School is one step closer to the final design for the first phase of a district bond project.

In a 6-0 vote Monday, with Trustee Brandy Ryan absent, the Board of Education approved a four-phase bidding schedule with initial steps beginning as soon as February.

“We’d really like to get as many local contractors and businesses as possible,” said Chad Nienhaus with Granger Construction Co. in Lansing. “You are in a unique spot close enough to Grand Rapids, Lansing, Mount Pleasant, and also have many potential local bidders as well.”

“Looking at the size of some of these projects, I think a company from Grand Rapids isn’t going to want to bother come here, but a local business would be interested,” Board President Bill Simpson said.

In all, nearly 20 bid packages have been designed. Package No. 1 is a general trades package including repairs to the bus garage, storage building and locker rooms. Package No. 2 is mechanical and electrical and site work. Package No. 3 includes the construction of the new high school/middle school office and installation of a new north drive. Package No. 4 includes upgrades to the Upper Elementary School and the Lower Elementary School buildings.

The tentative schedule is for package No. 1 to start Feb. 2 and finish May 1, package No. 2 would start May 1 and finish July 21, package No. 3 would start in May 2017 and finish Sept. 1 and package No. 4 would start June 5 and finish Sept. 1.

“Are any of our local bidders able to bid on No. 3 and No. 4, a project that size?” Trustee Mark Grossbauer asked.

“We have purposely broken them down into smaller projects,” said Steve Hoekzema of Grand Rapids architectural and engineering firm Tower Pinkster. “Package No. 4 is 10 smaller bid projects.”

A bidders fair will be conducted at 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Middle School cafeteria for any contractors interested on bidding on any aspect of the project.

In Other Matters …

The Central Montcalm Board of Education:

• conducted two closed session discipline hearings involving male high school students who possessed of an illegal substance, both were expelled for the remainder of the school year;

• approved a request from Roger Hinton for an unpaid leave, beginning Jan. 1 through May 1, 2017;

• approved a request of Elizabeth Adams for medical leave, beginning Feb. 2;

• accepted the resignation of Fred Peacock from his assistant coach position, effective immediately.