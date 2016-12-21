Fire destroys Indian Lake home on Saturday, rekindles Wednesday

WINFIELD TOWNSHIP— Three fire departments responded to a house fire at Indian Lake on Saturday night and worked nearly five hours to extinguish the blaze, which rekindled Wednesday.

According to Lakeview District Fire Department Chief Patrick Q. Carr, the house at 8664 Arbogast Road was fully involved in flames when the first firefighters arrived shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday. Lakeview called for mutual aide from Howard City Fire Department and Maple Valley Township Fire Department.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire, but the structure will likely be declared a total loss, according to Carr. The cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

The homeowners, Rick and Suzie Batenburg, weren’t home at the time of the fire and no one was injured. The Batenburgs could not be reached for comment.

Carr said it took about five hours for the three departments to extinguish the fire. One complication was a gas meter had caught fire and natural gas was fueling the structure fire. Firefighters had to work to keep the flames under control while they waited for the gas company to arrive and turn the main off.

At about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, the fire rekindled from some debris which had fallen to the floor in the upstairs of the house. Lakeview and Howard City firefighters responded to the scene of the rekindle and again worked together to extinguish the flames.

Also responding to the scene Saturday was Montcalm County Emergency Services. Carr said he wanted to extend his thanks to Montcalm County Central Dispatch Authority for dispatching the three fire departments to the scene of the fire.